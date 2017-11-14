EarthWater Limited: EarthWater Honors World Diabetes Day with 50% Off of All Products on Amazon

DALLAS, TX / ACCESSWIRE / November 14, 2017 / EarthWater Limited joins the World Diabetes Day campaign, which was created in 1991 by the International Diabetes Federation and the World Health Organization, by offering one day with all of its products at ½ off on Amazon with Discount Code 4THECURE.

World Diabetes Day became an official United Nations Day in 2006 with the passage of United Nation Resolution 61/225, and has become the world's largest awareness campaign reaching a global audience of over 1 billion people in more than 160 countries. The campaign draws attention to issues of paramount importance to the diabetes world and keeps diabetes firmly in the public and political spotlight. EarthWater acknowledges the extreme importance of Diabetes Awareness being in the spotlight as a matter of general Health and Wellness for all as this is a centric tenet of EarthWater's mission as the producer of products that improve health and quality of life.

The World Diabetes Day campaign aims to:

Be the platform to promote the International Diabetes Foundation advocacy efforts throughout the year; and, Be the global driver to promote the importance of taking coordinated and concerted actions to confront diabetes as a critical global health issue.

The World Diabetes Day campaign is represented by a blue circle logo that was adopted in 2007 after the passage of the UN Resolution on diabetes. The blue circle is the global symbol for diabetes awareness. It signifies the unity of the global diabetes community in response to the diabetes epidemic.

EarthWater, a health and wellness company, with a mission to "help change and improve peoples lives", is the manufacturer of FulHum, a Mineral Infused High-Alkaline Beverage that is sugar free, sweetener free, carb free and 100% natural, proprietary blend of organic Fulvic and Humic complexes which aid in hydration with up to 70+ trace minerals, essential to optimal health and may also combat free radicals, and improve absorption of key nutrients. EarthWater also produces a line of flavored Fulvic-infused water branded Zenful, as well as mineral concentrate/supplements, and daily vitamins.

EarthWater is proud to have at its side a Board of Medical Advisors who utilize its products in their holistic approach to health and who advocate for the benefits of its natural list of ingredients.

Today only, the 50% OFF Discount Code 4THECURE is applicable to all EarthWater's products on Amazon, including FulHum, Zenful, Mineral Concentrate packets, PopTops, and Gummy-Vites.

About EarthWater Limited

EarthWater Limited is a health and wellness company and manufacturer of Mineral Infused High-Alkaline Beverages. The FulHum and Zenful brands use a 100% natural, proprietary blend of organic Fulvic and Humic complexes mined from deep within the Earth's surface. Fulvic and Humic minerals are believed to have properties which combat free radicals, and improve absorption of key nutrients. EarthWater is proud to have at its side a Board of Medical Advisors who utilize its products in their holistic approach to health and who advocate for the benefits of its natural list of ingredients.

