CHARLOTTE, NC -- (Marketwired) -- 11/14/17 -- DiscoverReady®, a leading information intelligence company specializing in legal, compliance and governance solutions, announced today the appointment of James Schellhase as CEO.

Schellhase brings extensive executive leadership, corporate strategy, growth planning and acquisitions experience to the position. Before joining DiscoverReady, he was a global executive with IBM, where he led worldwide operations and strategy for a comprehensive portfolio of information management and governance businesses. While at IBM, Schellhase spearheaded a revitalization of the product suite and architecture, and modernized its business and operating models, leading IBM's approach to big data within the information governance lifecycle.

Before joining IBM, Schellhase was a founder, funding leader, chairman and CEO of StoredIQ, a technology innovator in information governance and e-discovery, and an early visionary in big data governance. Under the leadership of Schellhase, the company developed numerous patents for its technology enabling insight into unstructured content across many data sources within organizations. StoredIQ was recognized as "Best in Compliance" by Network Products Guide and a "Top Provider" of e-discovery solutions in the Socha Gelbmann industry report. Acquired by IBM in 2013, StoredIQ became a strategic component in the IBM Information Governance Lifecycle Suite.

"The caliber of the DiscoverReady team, their reputation for high-quality delivery, and the company's innovative e-discovery, compliance and information governance solutions, provide an exceptional foundation for broader information intelligence solutions," says Schellhase. "As global organizations face growing challenges in compliance, security, and privacy, our increasing focus on information governance will help corporations and law firms derive business benefits from their valuable information assets while minimizing the cost and risk associated with that information."

Schellhase started his career at Deloitte, in the financial services and mergers and acquisitions group, after earning MBA and MPA degrees from the McCombs School of Business at the University of Texas at Austin. After Deloitte, Schellhase served in executive leadership positions and as Chief Executive Officer at several emerging growth companies each leading to successful equity exit transactions. In addition to his experience as a serial entrepreneur, Schellhase has served on numerous Boards of Directors of public and private companies and as a General Partner and Venture Partner of venture capital firms Techxas Ventures and Austin Ventures.

About DiscoverReady

DiscoverReady is a leading information intelligence company specializing in legal, compliance, and governance solutions. Our innovative solutions allow global organizations to protect, manage and discover their most important data so they can comply with legal obligations and derive the most business value from their information assets. For more information, visit www.DiscoverReady.com.

