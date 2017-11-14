Frost & Sullivan Discusses Self-healing Materials: Innovation, Applications & Opportunities

Join Interactive Briefing to Gain Expert Insight on Materials Poised to Revolutionize Diverse Industries

LONDON, Nov. 14,2017 /PRNewswire/ --Frost & Sullivan, the growth partnership company, will be hosting a live, complimentary Growth Innovation Leadership (GIL) briefing titled, "Self-healing Materials: Innovation, Applications & Opportunities" on Tuesday, 28 November 2017 from 3 pm till 4 pm GTM. The webinar will offer expert insight from Frost & Sullivan'sIsaac Premsingh (Industry Analyst, TechVision) and Khadija Afia Allapitchai (Senior Research Analyst, TechVision)

Intelligence gathered on self-healing materials is driving the transition from using external agents for repair of damaged materials to internal healing processes using ultra-smart polymers and materials. This evolution is expected to bring critical advances and innovations in healthcare, buildings, electronics, automotive, and textiles, yielding the opportunity to combine efficiency and functionality. Next-gen materials can potentially replace conventional materials in both structural and non-structural applications, or even utilized alongside traditional materials for value-added features and benefits.

"While self-healing materials have gained the interest of technology developers and end-users, the technology is still at a nascent stage as the focus is on developing efficient materials that can satisfy the critical needs of targeted applications," stated Isaac Premsingh. "Perfecting the material design by incorporating accurate prediction of volume of damage at various damage modes to ensure effective high-performance materials makes it imperative for both technology developers and end users to understand the different self-healing materials, their way of action, and potential applications in various industries," added Khadija Afia Allapitchai.

Learn about self-healing coatings for automotive, portable consumer products, exterior panels of aircraft, oil & gas, wind turbines, and military equipment.

Get insights into the factors driving or hindering commercial adoption of self-healing materials for various application segments across industries.

Identify new opportunities in product development and the potential for wide-scale adoption of materials between the years 2017-2021.

For more information and to register for the webinar, click here.The event will also be recorded and available for on-demand viewing athttp://frost.ly/1ti.

