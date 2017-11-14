On November 29, 2017 Nasdaq Riga organizes annual event "CEO Meets Investors". The event will be broadcasted LIVE here.



Agenda*:



10:00 - 10:05 Opening Daiga Auzina-Melalksne, Head of Exchange Services at Nasdaq Baltic and the CEO of Nasdaq Riga



10:05 - 10:30 The Essential about Investing Natalja Tocelovska, Financial Consultant, Lecturer at Stockholm School of Economics in Riga



10:30 - 10:55 Investment and Taxes Aija Klavinska, Tax Manager at Deloitte Latvia



10:55 - 11:00 Break



11:00 - 13:05 Companies' presentations



11:00 - 11:25 MADARA Cosmetics, Member of the Management Board Uldis Iltners (Nasdaq Riga)



11:25 - 11:50 New Hanza Capital, Chairman of the Management Board Andris Kovalcuks (Nasdaq Riga)



11:50 - 12:15 mogo, CFO Maris Kreics and Member of the Management Board Aleksandrs Cernagins (Nasdaq Riga)**



12:15 - 12:40 East West Agro, CEO Gediminas Kvietkauskas (Nasdaq Vilnius)**



12:40 - 13:05 EfTEN Real Estate Fund III, CEO Viljar Arakas (Nasdaq Tallinn)**



13:05 - 13:10 Closing remarks



* Topics and speakers included in the agenda may be changed ** Presentation in English



Moderator: Ivars Bergmanis, Head of Institutional Markets at LHV



Nasdaq Riga +371 67 212 431 www.nasdaqbaltic.com



Nasdaq Baltic is a common name for exchanges, regulated markets, alternative markets First North operated by Nasdaq companies in the Baltic states, i.e. Nasdaq Tallinn AS, Nasdaq Riga, AS and AB Nasdaq Vilnius.