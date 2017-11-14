University of South Wales: Kuwait Airways and University of South Wales Agree Dubai South Degree Pairing

PONTYPRIDD, Wales, November 14, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The University of South Wales (USW) and Kuwait Airways have signed a Memorandum of Agreement.

It will see USW aircraft maintenance students at Dubai South receiving real-world experience at the Kuwait Airways Maintenance, Repair and Overhaul (MRO) facilities across the region.

The agreement comes as USW signs partnership and admission agreements at the Dubai Airshow with key regional training providers, opening up opportunities for students to enhance their education with an academic UK honours degree in which EASA training requirements are embedded.

"We are pleased to join forces with the University of South Wales to open the region's pipeline of talent into the higher education of USW's degrees," said Kuwait Airways Business Centre leader Abdullah Al Anezi.

Professor Julie Lydon OBE, Vice-Chancellor and Chief Executive of the University of South Wales, said: "Our signing with Kuwait Airways builds on our reputation of being a valued partner of flag-carrying airlines and major maintenance and repair organisations. The key for the future of the global aviation industry in a knowledge-based economy is the close and growing partnership between modern global universities and leading aerospace companies. We're delighted to be increasing our relationships in the region as we build our offer at Dubai South."