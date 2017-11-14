Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - November 14, 2017) - Benz Mining Corp. (TSXV: BZ) (FSE: 1VU) (the "Company" or "Benz"), is pleased to announce that it successfully intersected the high-grade zinc and lead mineralization at the south end of the Mel Main Zone. The results from the first three holes of the 2017 drilling campaign indicate opportunity for resource expansion as a southern extension of the Mel Main Zone; and presence of silver mineralization in the deposit.

Highlights include high-grade intercepts of 14.15% zinc and 4.17% lead over 0.86m in drill-hole 051; 16.50% zinc over 1.60m and 10.34% zinc with 4.33% lead over 2.70m, both in drill-hole 052. Analytical results are pending for six additional diamond drill holes completed as part of this program and will be released in the near future. New results from the Mel Main Zone are summarized as follows:

MEL MAIN ZONE DRILL RESULTS Hole No. From To Interval Estimated True Width Zinc Lead Silver

(metres) (metres) (metres) (metres) (%) (%) (ppm) MEL-17-050 34.97 40.92 5.95 4.87 5.22 1.22 8.23

234.22 239.04 4.82 3.69 2.11 1.09 2.80 MEL-17-051 295.50 296.84 1.34 0.86 14.15 4.17 8.12 MEL-17-052 48.83 56.2 7.37 5.65 6.02 0.07 0.62 Including 52.00 54.09 2.09 1.60 16.50 <0.01 1.08

253.36 256.89 3.53 2.70 10.34 4.33 2.18

The first three holes were drilled at the south end of the Mel Main Zone resource and are located outside of the barite-bearing portion of the deposit and hence contain no significant barite. Holes 050 and 051 are near the southern limits of the deposit. They show a continuity of zinc and lead grades at depth; which opens up the potential for finding additional mineralization both at depth below this area and to the south of the known resource, where it was not previously expected based on historical drilling results.

Figure 1: DRILL HOLE LOCATION PLAN