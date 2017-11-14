The "Same Day ACH: Debit's Debut" report has been added to Research and Markets' offering.
With both same-day ACH credits and, since September 15, 2917, same-day ACH debits available in the marketplace, this faster form of ACH is finding applicable use cases in both business and consumer applications according to a new research report.
The National Automated Clearing House Association (NACHA), the governing body for ACH, has from time to time rolled out new features to broaden ACH's appeal across channels, most recently faster, same-day transaction processing services. The author's latest research report, Same-Day ACH Debit's Debut, examines the impact that Same Day ACH (SDA) is having on the payments market.
Highlights of the report include:
- A review the initial results of the launch of same-day credits, rolled out last year
- Discussion of the most common use cases that have emerged from the introduction of SDA credits
- Prediction of the likely uses of ACH debits, made available on September 15, 2017
- Analysis of the impact SDA may have on other legacy payment methods, including wire transfers
- Consideration of the fraud concerns inherent with SDA
- Conclusions regarding SDA's impact on real-time payment initiatives.
Key Topics Covered:
1. Executive Summary
2. Introduction
3. Activity Affected
4. SDA Credits Receive a Standing Ovation
5. How Will SDA Debits Perform?
- Minding the Effective Date
- Impact to FIs' Wire Business
- Pricing
6. Fraud: An Ever-Present Concern
7. Conclusions: The Next Act for Same Day ACH
- Endnotes
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/d69949/same_day_ach.
View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20171114006081/en/
Contacts:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com
For E.S.T. Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
Related Topics: Credit and Loans