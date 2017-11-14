

CHICAGO (dpa-AFX) - Boeing (BA) and Royal Jordanian Airlines announced at the 2017 Dubai Air Show the carrier has selected Boeing to provide its 787 flight training.



Under the five-year strategic agreement, Boeing will provide Royal Jordanian with a comprehensive training solution, including pilot type-rating and recurrent training at its London Gatwick training campus.



Over the next 20 years, Boeing projects a global demand for more than 1.2 million pilots and technicians with more than ten percent of that driven by the Middle East.



