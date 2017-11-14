Dow Jones received a payment from EQS/DGAP to publish this press release.

EquityStory.RS, LLC-News: Mobile TeleSystems PJSC / Key word(s): Quarter Results Mobile TeleSystems PJSC: MTS PJSC: Q3 2017 Financial & Operating Results (news with additional features) 2017-11-14 / 15:00 The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. / *Q3 2017 HIGHLIGHTS* MTS Group Q3 2017 Q3 Change,% 9M 2017 9M 2016¹ Change,% - Key 2016[ figures 1] (RUB bln) Revenue 114.6 112.2 2.1% 326.1 324.1 0.6% of which: 106.3 103.1 3.2% 302.5 296.8 1.9% Russia Adjusted 48.8 45.7 6.7% 134.6 127.5 5.6% OIBDA[2] of which: 46.6 43.2 7.8% 128.2 121.5 5.5% Russia Operating 27.6 24.2 14.2% 73.2 66.3 10.4% profit Profit 18.0 12.6 43.0% 45.2 36.1 25.1% attributa ble to owners of the Company Operating 102.0 104.9 -2.8% cash flow Cash 22.3 18.1 22.9% 48.7 57.8 -15.7% CAPEX Net debt 197.1 188.6 4.5% Net debt 1.1x 1.1x stable / LTM Adjusted OIBDA Free cash 55.7 48.9 14.0% flow Mobile Q3 Q2 Q3 Y-o-Y Q-o-Q subscribers 2016 2017 2017 Change, % Change, % (mln) *Total* *108.9* *107.8* *108.3* *-0.5%* *0.4%* Russia 79.0 78.0 78.5 -0.7% 0.6% Ukraine[3] 20.8 20.8 20.8 -0.1% -0.1% Armenia 2.1 2.1 2.1 1.3% 1.5% Turkmenistan 1.6 1.7 1.7 1.5% -2.9% Belarus[4] 5.3 5.1 5.2 -1.1% 1.2% Andrei Dubovskov, President and Chief Executive Officer, commented on the results: "We are pleased to report another strong set of results for MTS. For the period, Group revenue increased 2.1% year-over-year to RUB 114.6 bln as a sustained improvement in business and consumer sentiment has allowed us to monetize the strong growth in voice and data usage in Russia despite a slight year-over-year decline in subscribers. We saw a positive contribution from our Ukraine subsidiary, where growth is also fueled by increased data adoption. Our strong growth in profitability derives from increased usage of higher-value data products in Russia, including increased international roaming activity, in addition to our efforts to optimize retail operations. For the period, we realized gains from both a small reduction in retail outlets, dating from the beginning of the year, as well as a slight reduction in SIM-card sales. We have been active in the digital space by expanding into areas, which complement our core offerings. We acquired LiteBox, a dynamic provider of online cash register services, to enhance our payments ecosystem and expand our B2B platform for merchants and other business customers. We also acquired a stake in Sistema Capital Management to enrich our financial service portfolio. We launched a Big-Data-as-a-Service (BDaaS) product, introduced a new app MTS Taxi and improved our interactive TV service offering with the goal of providing customers with broader and better services. We also signed a milestone agreement with Ericsson to prepare MTS' network for 5G services over the next few years. Given our strong 9M performance, we feel we can amend our guidance to reflect our improving market position. For Group Revenue, we are narrowing our outlook from -2/+2% growth to 0/+2% growth. For Adjusted OIBDA, we are confident that we can raise guidance from >4% to >5% in spite of developments in Turkmenistan, which have negatively impacted both Group revenue and Adjusted OIBDA." *KEY CORPORATE DEVELOPMENTS* CORPORATE NEWS At the EGM held on September 29, 2017 shareholders approved semi-annual dividends of RUB 10.4 per ordinary MTS share (RUB 20.8 per ADR), or a total of RUB 20.783 billion (RUB 20,783,168,380.00), based on the half-year 2017 financial results. BOND ISSUANCE In November, MTS issued exchange-traded bonds of RUB 15 billion with a maturity of 5 years at a coupon of 7.70% on MICEX. TURKMENISTAN OPERATIONS From September 29, 2017 MTS stopped providing communication services in Turkmenistan due to the actions of the state-owned telecommunication company Turkmentelekom, which resulted in the disconnection of international and long-distance zonal communication services and Internet access. The Group posted RUB 1.1 billion of impairment of non-current assets in Turkmenistan in Q3 2017. BUSINESS OPERATIONS On September, MTS launched a new youth-targeted tariff plan _????_ (Hype) with unlimited social networks, messengers and popular music channels. MERGERS & ACQUISITIONS MTS acquired a 50.82% stake in the Russian retail software developer Oblachny Retail LLC, operating under its trademark name LiteBox, for RUB 620 mln, including the repayment of a RUB 30 mln loan, RUB 420 mln of investments in business development as well as a payment of RUB 170 mln to the founders. LiteBox is an online cash register with end-to-end automation of cash services and online trading operations. The deal allows MTS to enter the cloud-based cash register market as a fully licensed fiscal data operator and a provider of integrated digital cash management solutions for B2B clients. *** MTS acquired a 30% stake in the authorized share capital of Sistema Capital Management Company LLC for RUB 356 mln from Sistema PJSFC. The cooperation will allow MTS to enrich its existing financial services portfolio with contemporary investment products and creates an opportunity to draw assets from a wide range of investors to participate in equity and debt capital markets. It will also help MTS manage its own funds and securities in a more efficient way. *** In July, MTS acquired the regional network operator Bashkortostan Cellular Communication OJSC for RUB 300 mln including net debt. The transaction allows MTS to strengthen its presence in the Republic of Bashkortostan by obtaining additional frequency resources, including two bands of 15 MHz at 2,100 MHz, as well as two bands of 4.4 MHz in the 450 MHz spectrum. DIGITAL NEWS MTS completed a comprehensive project to transfer British American Tobacco Russia's IT systems to the MTS cloud in Moscow. As part of the project, MTS organized the secure network access to these resources and provided a disaster-proof IT systems configuration using the backup site in its data center in St. Petersburg. *** In August, MTS opened its interactive TV service for external app developers who can now integrate their own online services into the MTS TV platform by placing them in its app store available on the set-top boxes. Partnerships have already been secured with Wikipedia, AMEDIATEKA, MEGOGO and Yandex. *** MTS launched a Big-Data-as-a-Service (BDaaS) product, which allows MTS business customers to organize quickly and efficiently the processing of large amounts of data without creating their own Big Data computing capacities. *** MTS Corporate University starts offering its training courses and online programs previously available exclusively for MTS' employees to outside business clients. *** MTS launched the MTS Taxi App. MTS' subscribers can pay for taxi services with bonus points that they receive for using MTS' broad range of products and services. Initially, MTS is partnering with Citymobil, a leading Moscow taxi company, but MTS is adding more partners to expand the service within Moscow and throughout Russia. PARTNERSHIPS MTS signed an agreement with Ericsson aimed at modernizing MTS' network to prepare it for 5G and IoT. In 2017-2020, Ericsson will supply MTS with the latest equipment and software for the core network and radio access network for a total amount of more than EUR 400mln. *** MTS signed an agreement with Group-IB, a global leader in the cyber security space, to cooperate on prevention and investigation of cyber-crime and online fraud, as well as to enhance MTS and its customers' protection online. MTS will provide access to the data held by Security Operations Center, while Group-IB will provide expert support and highly sophisticated software and hardware solutions to monitor, identify and prevent cyber attacks. *** MTS and the Far Eastern Federal University signed an agreement to develop Russky Technopark, a large-scale project on the Russky Island to develop a unique ecosystem that combines educational institutions, state organizations and private businesses. AWARDS AND PROFESSIONAL RECOGNITION MTS was named "Brand of the Year" by the World Branding Awards 2017-2018 being recognized the best Telecommunications brand in Russia for its work and achievements in branding. *GROUP BUSINESS PERFORMANCE* Group Highlights (RUB bln) Q3 2017 Q3 2016 Change, % Revenue 114.6 112.2 2.1% Adjusted OIBDA 48.8 45.7 6.7% margin 42.6% 40.7% 1.9pp Profit attributable to owners of 18.0 12.6 43.0% the Company margin 15.7% 11.2% 4.5pp *CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS* Strong growth in Russia defined solid Group performance in Q3. Group revenue rose 2.1% year-over-year to RUB 114.6 bln driven by increased usage in the Russian mobile business and in Ukraine. However, a stronger ruble versus other Group currencies limited the overall contribution from foreign subsidiaries. Group Adjusted OIBDA demonstrated impressive growth of 6.7% year-over-year to RUB 48.8 bln. Trends in Q3 were largely in line with key OIBDA growth drivers in H1 2017: strong service revenue growth in Russia, largely driven

(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires

November 14, 2017 09:00 ET (14:00 GMT)