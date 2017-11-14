DJ EQS-News: Mobile TeleSystems PJSC: MTS PJSC: Q3 2017 Financial & Operating Results

EquityStory.RS, LLC-News: Mobile TeleSystems PJSC / Key word(s): Quarter Results Mobile TeleSystems PJSC: MTS PJSC: Q3 2017 Financial & Operating Results (news with additional features) 2017-11-14 / 15:00 The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. / *Q3 2017 HIGHLIGHTS* MTS Group Q3 2017 Q3 Change,% 9M 2017 9M 2016¹ Change,% - Key 2016[ figures 1] (RUB bln) Revenue 114.6 112.2 2.1% 326.1 324.1 0.6% of which: 106.3 103.1 3.2% 302.5 296.8 1.9% Russia Adjusted 48.8 45.7 6.7% 134.6 127.5 5.6% OIBDA[2] of which: 46.6 43.2 7.8% 128.2 121.5 5.5% Russia Operating 27.6 24.2 14.2% 73.2 66.3 10.4% profit Profit 18.0 12.6 43.0% 45.2 36.1 25.1% attributa ble to owners of the Company Operating 102.0 104.9 -2.8% cash flow Cash 22.3 18.1 22.9% 48.7 57.8 -15.7% CAPEX Net debt 197.1 188.6 4.5% Net debt 1.1x 1.1x stable / LTM Adjusted OIBDA Free cash 55.7 48.9 14.0% flow Mobile Q3 Q2 Q3 Y-o-Y Q-o-Q subscribers 2016 2017 2017 Change, % Change, % (mln) *Total* *108.9* *107.8* *108.3* *-0.5%* *0.4%* Russia 79.0 78.0 78.5 -0.7% 0.6% Ukraine[3] 20.8 20.8 20.8 -0.1% -0.1% Armenia 2.1 2.1 2.1 1.3% 1.5% Turkmenistan 1.6 1.7 1.7 1.5% -2.9% Belarus[4] 5.3 5.1 5.2 -1.1% 1.2% Andrei Dubovskov, President and Chief Executive Officer, commented on the results: "We are pleased to report another strong set of results for MTS. For the period, Group revenue increased 2.1% year-over-year to RUB 114.6 bln as a sustained improvement in business and consumer sentiment has allowed us to monetize the strong growth in voice and data usage in Russia despite a slight year-over-year decline in subscribers. We saw a positive contribution from our Ukraine subsidiary, where growth is also fueled by increased data adoption. Our strong growth in profitability derives from increased usage of higher-value data products in Russia, including increased international roaming activity, in addition to our efforts to optimize retail operations. For the period, we realized gains from both a small reduction in retail outlets, dating from the beginning of the year, as well as a slight reduction in SIM-card sales. We have been active in the digital space by expanding into areas, which complement our core offerings. We acquired LiteBox, a dynamic provider of online cash register services, to enhance our payments ecosystem and expand our B2B platform for merchants and other business customers. We also acquired a stake in Sistema Capital Management to enrich our financial service portfolio. We launched a Big-Data-as-a-Service (BDaaS) product, introduced a new app MTS Taxi and improved our interactive TV service offering with the goal of providing customers with broader and better services. We also signed a milestone agreement with Ericsson to prepare MTS' network for 5G services over the next few years. Given our strong 9M performance, we feel we can amend our guidance to reflect our improving market position. For Group Revenue, we are narrowing our outlook from -2/+2% growth to 0/+2% growth. For Adjusted OIBDA, we are confident that we can raise guidance from >4% to >5% in spite of developments in Turkmenistan, which have negatively impacted both Group revenue and Adjusted OIBDA." *KEY CORPORATE DEVELOPMENTS* CORPORATE NEWS At the EGM held on September 29, 2017 shareholders approved semi-annual dividends of RUB 10.4 per ordinary MTS share (RUB 20.8 per ADR), or a total of RUB 20.783 billion (RUB 20,783,168,380.00), based on the half-year 2017 financial results. BOND ISSUANCE In November, MTS issued exchange-traded bonds of RUB 15 billion with a maturity of 5 years at a coupon of 7.70% on MICEX. TURKMENISTAN OPERATIONS From September 29, 2017 MTS stopped providing communication services in Turkmenistan due to the actions of the state-owned telecommunication company Turkmentelekom, which resulted in the disconnection of international and long-distance zonal communication services and Internet access. The Group posted RUB 1.1 billion of impairment of non-current assets in Turkmenistan in Q3 2017. BUSINESS OPERATIONS On September, MTS launched a new youth-targeted tariff plan _????_ (Hype) with unlimited social networks, messengers and popular music channels. MERGERS & ACQUISITIONS MTS acquired a 50.82% stake in the Russian retail software developer Oblachny Retail LLC, operating under its trademark name LiteBox, for RUB 620 mln, including the repayment of a RUB 30 mln loan, RUB 420 mln of investments in business development as well as a payment of RUB 170 mln to the founders. LiteBox is an online cash register with end-to-end automation of cash services and online trading operations. The deal allows MTS to enter the cloud-based cash register market as a fully licensed fiscal data operator and a provider of integrated digital cash management solutions for B2B clients. *** MTS acquired a 30% stake in the authorized share capital of Sistema Capital Management Company LLC for RUB 356 mln from Sistema PJSFC. The cooperation will allow MTS to enrich its existing financial services portfolio with contemporary investment products and creates an opportunity to draw assets from a wide range of investors to participate in equity and debt capital markets. It will also help MTS manage its own funds and securities in a more efficient way. *** In July, MTS acquired the regional network operator Bashkortostan Cellular Communication OJSC for RUB 300 mln including net debt. The transaction allows MTS to strengthen its presence in the Republic of Bashkortostan by obtaining additional frequency resources, including two bands of 15 MHz at 2,100 MHz, as well as two bands of 4.4 MHz in the 450 MHz spectrum. DIGITAL NEWS MTS completed a comprehensive project to transfer British American Tobacco Russia's IT systems to the MTS cloud in Moscow. As part of the project, MTS organized the secure network access to these resources and provided a disaster-proof IT systems configuration using the backup site in its data center in St. Petersburg. *** In August, MTS opened its interactive TV service for external app developers who can now integrate their own online services into the MTS TV platform by placing them in its app store available on the set-top boxes. Partnerships have already been secured with Wikipedia, AMEDIATEKA, MEGOGO and Yandex. *** MTS launched a Big-Data-as-a-Service (BDaaS) product, which allows MTS business customers to organize quickly and efficiently the processing of large amounts of data without creating their own Big Data computing capacities. *** MTS Corporate University starts offering its training courses and online programs previously available exclusively for MTS' employees to outside business clients. *** MTS launched the MTS Taxi App. MTS' subscribers can pay for taxi services with bonus points that they receive for using MTS' broad range of products and services. Initially, MTS is partnering with Citymobil, a leading Moscow taxi company, but MTS is adding more partners to expand the service within Moscow and throughout Russia. PARTNERSHIPS MTS signed an agreement with Ericsson aimed at modernizing MTS' network to prepare it for 5G and IoT. In 2017-2020, Ericsson will supply MTS with the latest equipment and software for the core network and radio access network for a total amount of more than EUR 400mln. *** MTS signed an agreement with Group-IB, a global leader in the cyber security space, to cooperate on prevention and investigation of cyber-crime and online fraud, as well as to enhance MTS and its customers' protection online. MTS will provide access to the data held by Security Operations Center, while Group-IB will provide expert support and highly sophisticated software and hardware solutions to monitor, identify and prevent cyber attacks. *** MTS and the Far Eastern Federal University signed an agreement to develop Russky Technopark, a large-scale project on the Russky Island to develop a unique ecosystem that combines educational institutions, state organizations and private businesses. AWARDS AND PROFESSIONAL RECOGNITION MTS was named "Brand of the Year" by the World Branding Awards 2017-2018 being recognized the best Telecommunications brand in Russia for its work and achievements in branding. *GROUP BUSINESS PERFORMANCE* Group Highlights (RUB bln) Q3 2017 Q3 2016 Change, % Revenue 114.6 112.2 2.1% Adjusted OIBDA 48.8 45.7 6.7% margin 42.6% 40.7% 1.9pp Profit attributable to owners of 18.0 12.6 43.0% the Company margin 15.7% 11.2% 4.5pp *CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS* Strong growth in Russia defined solid Group performance in Q3. Group revenue rose 2.1% year-over-year to RUB 114.6 bln driven by increased usage in the Russian mobile business and in Ukraine. However, a stronger ruble versus other Group currencies limited the overall contribution from foreign subsidiaries. Group Adjusted OIBDA demonstrated impressive growth of 6.7% year-over-year to RUB 48.8 bln. by use of data services, as well as other higher-margin products, stable currency dynamics and improved profitability in Ukraine. Group Adjusted OIBDA margin stood at 42.6%. Strong Group Adjusted OIBDA gave a good boost to the bottom line. The third-quarter Group net profit grew 43.0% year-over-year to RUB 18.0 bln. The indicator includes the loss from impairment of non-current assets in Turkmenistan. Group Adjusted OIBDA Factor Analysis (RUB bln)[5] _(see the graph at PDF doc attached)_ Group Net Profit Factor Analysis (RUB bln) _(see the graph at PDF doc attached)_ LIQUIDITY AND CASH FLOW Debt & Liquidity (RUB bln) As of As of September 30, 2017 June 30, 2017 Current portion of LT debt 51.4 41.4 and of finance lease obligations LT debt 226.5 245.6 Finance lease obligations 11.1 11.0 Total debt 289.0 298.0 Less: Cash and cash equivalents 23.4 34.3 ST investments 60.6 67.5 Effects of hedging of 7.8 9.2 non-ruble denominated debt Net debt 197.1 187.0 As of September 30, 2017, total debt (net of financial leases and debt issuance costs) stood at RUB 277.0 bln. In Q3 2017, MTS through its subsidiary, Dega Retail Holding Limited, repurchased RUB 641.9 mln (USD 10.7 mln) of Loan Participation Notes due in 2023. After the reporting period, in November, MTS issued exchange-traded bonds of RUB 15 billion with a maturity of 5 years at a coupon of 7.70%. Debt Repayment Schedule (RUB bln) _(see the graph at PDF doc attached)_ Net debt to LTM Adjusted OIBDA ratio of 1.1x showcases the Company's strong profitability, on-going financial strength and capacity to make on-going investments and generate strong shareholder returns. Net Debt to LTM Adjusted OIBDA (RUB bln) _(see the graph at PDF doc attached)_ Non-ruble debt comprises roughly 18% of our gross debt, which largely consists of two outstanding Eurobonds due in 2020 and 2023. MTS actively uses hedging instruments to limit currency exposure to its outstanding bilateral debt. Gross/Net Debt Structure by Currency[6] _(see the graph at PDF doc attached)_ Weighted average interest rates (as of September 30, 2017) _(see the graph at PDF doc attached)_ As of September 30, 2017, weighted average interest rates grew since the end of Q2 due to repayment of old debts at low rates, lower yield of ruble instruments and growth of floating dollar rates. SHAREHOLDERS REMUNERATION In September, the Extraordinary General Meeting of Shareholders approved the payment of semi-annual dividends in the amount of RUB 10.4 per ordinary share (RUB 20.8 per ADR), or a total of RUB 20.78 billion (RUB 20,783,168,380.00), based on H1 2017 financial results. Historical Dividend Payout (RUB bln) _(see the graph at PDF doc attached)_ Share # of % of share Average price Total repurchases shares, capital per share amount incl. (RUB)[7] spent (RUB) ADSs Shares 5,847,490 0.29% 297.98 1,742,415,2 acquired 04 during the reporting period Shares 27,929,83 1.40% acquired 4 since the end of the reporting period TOTAL 33,777,32 1.69% 4 On September 6, MTS launched the repurchase of its shares of common stock and ADSs by means of a Repurchase Plan in the total amount of up to RUB 20 bln, including funds used for purchasing the Company's shares from Sistema Finance, until April 2019. The Repurchase Plan is executed under Rule 10b5-1 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and Rule 10b-18 of the Exchange Act and is carried out by the Company's wholly-owned subsidiary Stream Digital, LLC. Since the launch of the Repurchase Plan, Stream Digital has acquired 33,777,324 shares of Common Stock (including shares of Common Stock represented by ADSs) representing 1.69% of share capital issued by MTS. This includes shares of Common Stock acquired from Sistema Finance under a sale and purchase agreement concluded prior to the launch of the Repurchase Plan. Cash CAPEX Breakdown (RUB bln) 9M 2017 9M 2016 Russia[8] 42.0 52.1 as % of revenue 13.9% 17.5% Ukraine 6.2 4.3 as % of revenue 32.2% 19.4% Armenia 0.4 0.4 as % of revenue 8.0% 6.7% Turkmenistan 0.1 0.1 as % of revenue 3.3% 3.0% Group cash CAPEX[9] 48.7 57.8 as % of revenue 14.9% 17.8% For 9M 2017, MTS' capital expenditures decreased 15.7% year-over-year to RUB 48.7 bln. The CAPEX to revenue ratio was 14.9%. In line with the full-year CAPEX outlook, MTS intends to spend total up to RUB 75 bln in 2017. The Group's CAPEX in Ukraine continued to grow due to 3G rollout. Cash Flow (RUB bln) 9M 2017 9M 2016 Net cash provided by operating activities 102.0 104.9 Less: Purchases of property, plant and equipment (36.2) (36.9) Purchases of intangible assets[10] (12.5) (20.9) Proceeds from sale of property, plant and 3.4 3.1 equipment Investments in associates (0.7) (1.3) Acquisition of subsidiaries (0.2) - Free cash flow 55.7 48.9 As of September 30, 2017, free cash flow was RUB 55.7 bln. Free cash flow growth was attributable to lower CAPEX intensity. *RUSSIA* Russia Highlights (RUB bln) Q3 2017 Q3 2016 Change, % Revenue[11] 106.3 103.1 3.2% mobile 79.2 75.9 4.4% fixed 15.1 15.1 0.1% integration 0.9 1.1 -13.6% sales of goods 13.4 13.6 -1.5% OIBDA 46.6 43.2 7.8% margin 43.8% 41.9% 1.9pp Net profit 18.5 14.5 27.9% margin 17.4% 14.0% 3.4pp In Q3, total Russia Revenue was up 3.2% year-over-year to RUB 106.3 bln. The mobile business showed a steady growth of 4.4%. Fixed revenue remained broadly flat year-over-year at RUB 15.1 bln. Both sales of goods and revenue from integration showed negative dynamics by 1.5% and 13.6% year-over-year respectively. The strong top line growth gave a boost to profitability. Russia OIBDA rose 7.8% to RUB 46.6 bln year-over-year. This growth also reflects a relatively stronger ruble and cost optimization in roaming and retail. The Russia OIBDA margin reached 43.8%. Data, the growth engine for our business, continued to fuel our core mobile business. Growth in data usage helped push mobile revenue up by 4.4% to RUB 79.2 bln for the period. Higher international roaming revenues too contributed as both a stronger currency. By the end of Q3, our subscriber base in Russia grew slightly compared to Q2 to 78.5 mln subscribers, an increase attributable to seasonal internal roaming. In MTS' fixed business, revenue was broadly flat at RUB 15.1 bln. Growth in the B2C segment offset a decline in the consolidated revenue from other segments. In B2C segment, MTS continued to witness a decline in fixed-telephony and growth in the broadband and pay-TV segments. While the average cost of 1 Mbps continued to fall, in 2017, there was a trend towards a slight increase in price in broadband internet compared to the previous year due to the rebalance of tariff plans by all operators with focus on high-speed and subsequently more expensive tariff plans. According to TMT-Consulting, by the end of Q3 2017, MTS' market share in Moscow comprised 37.6% in broadband and 35.3% in pay-TV. The number of GPON users reached 1,817,000. Fixed-line revenue Q3 2017 Q3 2016 Change, % (RUB bln) Total 15.1 15.1 0.1% B2C 7.5 7.4 1.0% B2B+B2G+B2O 7.7 7.7 -0.8% Revenue from MTS' integration business decreased 13.6% year-over-year to RUB 0.9 bln. MTS witnessed a slight 1.5% decrease in sales of goods due to negative dynamics in software products. Sales of handsets and accessories was flat year-over-year at RUB 12.4 bln, although gross margin improved from 12.4% to 14.7% benefiting from the shift in customers' demand for more expensive A-branded devices from Apple and Samsung that squeezed out devices from Chinese vendors and shifting towards more expensive accessories. Handsets and Accessories Sales and Gross Margin (RUB bln) _(see the graph at PDF doc attached)_ MTS retail network remained largely unchanged sequentially with the number of stores roughly 5,700 stores, including franchises, at the end of Q3. Compared to Q3 2016, the average number of stores in the period decreased by 4% year-over-year, which helped support Russia OIBDA growth due to lower personnel and rent costs. MTS Retail (# of stores at the end of the period)[12] _(see the graph at PDF doc attached)_ MTS continues to focus on its e-commerce. MTS online sales reached RUB 1.6 bln, a 23% increase year-over-year. MTS continued to stimulate data consumption among its subscribers by offering attractive, data-focused tariff plans, as well as stimulating customers' migration from feature phones to smartphones. In Q3 2017, MTS launched a new tariff plan _????_ (Hype) to attract young audience. By the end of Q3, smartphone penetration in all mobile phones on MTS network

