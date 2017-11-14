Fednav Receives Environmental Protection Award

MONTREAL, Nov. 14, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- Fednav Limited was presented last night with the celebrated IBJ Bulk Ship Operator Environmental Protection Award at a gala dinner organized by the International Bulk Journal and held at historical Beurs Van Berlage of Amsterdam.

This award spotlights Fednav's excellence in environmental stewardship in the maritime trade, along with its leadership in the implementation of the highest industry operating standards which also include safety and efficiency.

Environmental protection is one of the cornerstones of Fednav's philosophy and a core company value. Enhanced sustainable strategies and initiatives are constantly assessed, revised, and upgraded. Partnerships with world-class shipyards and suppliers paired with feedback gained in the daily operating of its fleet enable the company to continuously improve the design and efficiency of new vessels. These two main factors also allow Fednav to deploy innovative engineering solutions and implement sophisticated cargo handling processes.

For several years, Fednav has committed to lowering its greenhouse gas emissions by 1% per year (in grams per tonne/mile). Over the last decade, we have nearly doubled our target. Fednav's new vessels emit 40% less GHG than the ship the company built 30 years ago.

Fednav is a founding member of Green Marine, a voluntary, bi-national programme aimed at strengthening the marine industry's environmental performance, and continues to achieve Green Marine's top ratings for minimizing its environmental footprint.

Fednav management is grateful to the International Bulk Journal for hosting this important event and thanks ship managers, shipbuilders, customers, and suppliers for their contribution and support.

Fednav is a privately owned shipping company and is the largest international dry-bulk shipping group in Canada. It operates a most modern fleet of about 100 bulk carriers trading worldwide, 58 of which are owned. The company employs 260 office staff worldwide-160 in its Montreal headquarters-and maintains commercial offices overseas in Antwerp, Charlotte, Hamburg, Rio de Janeiro, Singapore, St. John's, and Tokyo.

