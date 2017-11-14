Financial organizations who want to include cloud services within their trading infrastructure can now benefit from a new connectivity solution from Transaction Network Services (TNS) which addresses the mission-critical requirements of the global financial markets.

TNS Secure Cloud Connect has been designed to provide secure, resilient and easy access to a range of cloud services, including those from the major cloud providers. It facilitates connectivity to the cloud as well as from a firm's presence in the cloud to TNS' vast global financial community which includes more than 2,000 endpoints. Where cloud providers use a regional set up, TNS Secure Cloud Connect enables cross-region connectivity to help make the infrastructure more efficient and redundant.

Alex Walker, Executive Vice President and Managing Director of TNS' Financial Services Division, said: "Cloud services are rapidly expanding and it's no surprise that financial organizations have now begun to deploy these services. The cloud can provide greater flexibility and allow cost savings, but these benefits can be undermined by using unreliable and insecure public internet connectivity.

"This is where TNS comes in. As a dedicated financial markets specialist with more than 20 years' experience, we understand the demanding needs of the industry and the risks present. We have created TNS Secure Cloud Connect to enable financial market participants to harness the benefits of cloud services while being confident that their infrastructure is protected and still operating at the high performance levels they need to trade effectively."

The TNS Secure Cloud Connect service includes monitoring, full management and a range of security benefits. It utilizes telco circuits which offer high bandwidth, diversity, full redundancy and high-end resilient equipment.

Mr Walker said: "We are offering real time, latency-sensitive connectivity to exchanges, application providers, independent software vendors and other trading counterparties as well as data centers. Once connected to the cloud services provider, TNS delivers dedicated connections to the required applications and the service domain hosted in the cloud.

"TNS Secure Cloud Connect can be used by any financial market participant and is a highly effective way of exploring new market opportunities and scaling a business up or down without significant capital consideration."

Current on-net TNS customers can now quickly and easily connect new cloud services to their existing TNS infrastructure and the multiple trading parties they use TNS to reach within just a few days. This also extends to any potential organization they wish to trade with that operates solely within the cloud.

Optimized for electronic trading, TNS' innovative solutions are relied on by the global financial markets for mission-critical connectivity to multiple diverse trading partners, including many of the world's most prominent and influential buy and sell-side institutions, market data and software vendors, exchanges and alternative trading venues.

Supported by more than 125 points-of-presence worldwide, TNS' network offers support for a full range of asset classes as well as eCommerce and FIX connectivity. TNS' services are also supported by 24x7x365 monitoring and helpdesk support. To find out more please visit www.tnsfinancial.com.

About Transaction Network Services:

Transaction Network Services (TNS) is a leading global provider of data communications and interoperability solutions. TNS offers a broad range of networks and innovative value-added services which enable transactions and the exchange of information in diverse industries such as retail, banking, payment processing, telecommunications and the financial markets.

Founded in 1990 in the United States, TNS has grown steadily and now provides services in over 60 countries across the Americas, Europe and the Asia Pacific region, with our reach extending to many more. TNS has designed and implemented multiple data networks which support a variety of widely accepted communications protocols and are designed to be scalable and accessible by multiple methods.

