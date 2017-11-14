pv magazine has learned that Hanwha QCells has started the construction of its Turkish panel factory, which the company decided to locate in the country's capital city Ankara due to earthquake risks. The decision opens the debate about nuclear safety in Turkey even more powerfully.

pv magazine has learned that Hanwha QCells has already started building its solar panel factory in Turkey, although there will also be an official ceremony marking the construction on 21st November. The company aims to start producing its first solar panels in Turkey by the beginning of 2019.

Hanwha QCells' factory in Ankara will specifically produce Q.antum cells and modules. The Q.ANTUM cells are based on Passivated Emitter Rear Cell (PERC) technology, which was developed in Hanwaha QCells' research centre in Germany in 2011 and Hanwha QCells began producing modules based on Q.ANTUM in 2012. Apart from the factory in Ankara, Q.ANTUM cells are also produced today in South Korea, China and Malaysia, while the PERC technology can be used to produce both monocrystalline and polycrystalline modules.

The factory in Ankara, Turkey will most possibly produce monocrystalline cells as the main production line.

According to information gathered by pv magazine, the Ankara-based factory will have an initial capacity of 500 MW, and there are also plans to increase the output at a later stage. The factory will also produce the panels for Turkey's 1 GW solar PV farm in Konya.

The earthquake risk factor

