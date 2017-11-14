

DEARBORN (dpa-AFX) - Ford Motor Company (F) said that its total vehicles sales in Europe grew by 5.4 percent in October 2017, with Fiesta sales contributing to the sales growth with 20,500 cars sold. Sports Utility Vehicle or SUV sales were up 28.5 percent to 18,600 in October driven by strong demand for EcoSport and Kuga.



'Our total vehicles sales in Europe grew by 5.4 percent in October, with Fiesta sales contributing to the sales growth with 20,500 cars sold. Ford SUV sales continue to go from strength to strength, with sales up nearly 29 percent for the Edge, Kuga and EcoSport. We're anticipating a positive momentum in sales across our entire vehicle range as we enter the last two months of the year,' said Roelant de Waard, vice president, Marketing, Sales and Service, Ford of Europe.



Ford sold 104,800 vehicles in October in its traditional Euro 20 markets, up 5.4 percent compared with October 2016.



Ford sold 77,800 passenger cars in October, up 4.2 percent in the Euro 20 mainly due to Fiesta changeover.



New Fiesta production ramp-up continues to grow with 18,800 new Fiestas sold in Ford's traditional Euro 20 markets in October.



Ford sold 25,100 cars in Germany in October, up 2,600 compared with the same month in 2016, and resulting in a market share of 8.3 percent.



The Euro 20 markets are: Austria, Belgium, Britain, Czech Republic, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Greece, Hungary, Ireland, Italy, Netherlands, Norw ay, Poland, Portugal, Spain, Romania, Sw eden and Sw itzerland.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX