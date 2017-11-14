The "European Hemostats Market Forecast (2017-2023)" report has been added to Research and Markets' offering.

Hemostats are instruments used to reduce or halt bleeding during surgery. These can be enabled by the time privileged approaches of smearing pressure, stitching the bleeding or using thermal energy devices. Bleeding control is a significant factor in surgical and trauma settings as it reduces the risk of infection, save operative time and reduces the patient stay in hospitals. As surgical procedures evolve to be more refined and non-invasive, the use of fast acting biologically and synthetically derived hemostats, encompassing fibrin sealants, flow able gelatins and adhesives is becoming increasingly prevalent. Some of the consideration parameters for choosing a particular hemostatic agent include efficiency, type of surgery, patient condition and active bleeding tissue versus pooled blood sites and cost.

European hemostats market is comprehended by type, treatment and end users. Based on type the market is categorized into thrombin based hemostats, gelatin based hemostats, collagen based hemostats, oxidized regenerated cellulose based hemostats, combination hemostats and others. By treatment the market is further segmented into cardiac surgery, vascular procedures, soft tissue reconstructions, spinal procedures, hepatic resection and others. Based on end users the market is categorized into hospitals, surgery centers, nursing homes and others.

Increase in number of surgical procedures will propel the growth of the market. Wide range of applications, continuous advancement in product portfolio, technological advancement facilitating the end users and insurance support to manufacturers in promoting tissue sealants are the major driving forces of European hemostats market.

Companies Mentioned

Baxter AG

B Braun Melsungen AG (Germany)

Gelita Medical GmbH (Germany)

Equimedical (Netherlands)

Pfizer Inc. (U.S.)

Johnson Johnson Services, Inc. (U.S.)

Thrombotargets Corporation (Spain)

RESORBA Medical GmbH (Germany)

C R BARD Inc.

Mallinckrodt Pharmaceuticals

Key Topics Covered:

1. Market Overview

2. Executive Summary

3. Market Landscape

4. Market Forces

5. Strategic Analysis

6. European Hemostats Market By Type

7. European Hemostats Market By Treatment

8. European Hemostats Market By End Users

9. European Hemostats Market By Country

10. Market Entropy

11. Company Profiles

