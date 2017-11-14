New study by CloudCraze reveals the current value and future expectations of online channels for B2B organizations



CHICAGO, 2017-11-14 15:38 CET (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- A digital revolution has taken place in the B2B industry, leading to explosive growth for those who have invested in innovation through eCommerce. Through digital, organizations that have been previously limited by geography or resources now have an opportunity to open new channels of revenue, expand to new markets and increase order value. And the results speak for themselves. Eighty-nine percent of B2B decision makers attribute expected growth to the success of their digital commerce platform according to a new study by CloudCraze, the B2B commerce platform built natively on Salesforce.



Released today, "Why Digital Will Become the Primary Channel for B2B Engagement" surveyed more than 400 B2B decision makers in the US and Europe to investigate the value B2B businesses have realized from online channels and their future expectations for digital commerce. The survey found that for the first time in B2B history, nearly half (48 percent) of B2B businesses sell their full line of products online. This proliferation indicates B2B customers are eager for more convenient buying experiences through digital channels.



"As B2B buyers have come to expect commerce experiences that mirror their personal lives, organizations are investing in commerce platforms that empower customers to purchase anytime and anywhere," said Ray Grady, CCO and President of CloudCraze. "But customers aren't the only ones that are experiencing the benefits of eCommerce. Digital transformation has opened the door to major growth opportunities for organizations as well."



To meet this demand for always-on commerce, the survey found more that half of B2B businesses (56 percent) give self-service access to all of their customers. This has contributed to significant growth and businesses and customers alike are reaping the benefits.



Sales Teams Have Evolved From Order Takers to Strategic Advisors Despite industry concerns about the death of the B2B salesman, 60 percent of B2B decision makers indicate that the growth of digital has caused their sales team to grow along with it. But the salesperson has evolved, with nearly a third (31 percent) of survey respondents reporting their sales teams' roles have changed with the proliferation of digital.



Of those who say sales roles have changed, 42 percent indicate sales reps have become more trusted advisors rather than order takers for customers. Another 39 percent have shifted their sales teams to marketing or other parts of the company. Self-service capabilities free up time for sales reps to be more valuable to customers through cross-selling, up-selling and providing more tailored recommendations.



"It's an exciting time to be in the B2B industry amidst such a dramatic shift," furthered Chris Dalton, CEO of CloudCraze. "Roles and processes are changing, but the customer-first mindset should remain the same. Investing in the right SaaS solutions will ensure businesses can operate with greater agility and maintain a strong customer focus as the commerce experience moves online."



For more information on the value B2B businesses are getting out of their online channels, download the full study here.



About CloudCraze CloudCraze delivers robust B2B commerce native on Salesforce. It allows businesses to generate online revenue fast and easily scale for growth. Its Customer-First Commerce model puts the customer at the core, informing every interaction with data across commerce, sales, marketing, service and more. With the trusted Salesforce infrastructure and core capabilities, CloudCraze provides infinite flexibility to extend functionality, add products and channels, and conduct billions of dollars in transactions anywhere. CloudCraze powers Customer-First Commerce for industry leaders such as AB InBev, Coca-Cola, Ecolab, GE, Hallmark, Kaplan, Kellogg's Land O'Lakes, L'Oreal, Symantec, Tyco.



CloudCraze is funded by Insight Venture Partners and Salesforce Ventures. CloudCraze is recognized as a Visionary in the Gartner Magic Quadrant for Digital Commerce 2017, and a Strong Performer in The Forrester Wave: B2B Commerce Suites, Q1 2017 and The Forrester Wave: B2B Commerce Suites for Midsize Organizations, Q3 2017. CloudCraze is a Salesforce Platinum ISV Partner.



