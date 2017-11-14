NEW YORK, NY -- (Marketwired) -- 11/14/17 -- Capital Link, Inc. today announced that Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ: SHIP), posted an updated corporate presentation on its website. The November 2017 corporate presentation can be accessed and downloaded using the following link:

About Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp

Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. is an international shipping company that provides marine dry bulk transportation services through the ownership and operation of dry bulk vessels. The Company currently owns a modern fleet of eleven dry bulk carriers, consisting of nine Capesizes and two Supramaxes, with a combined cargo-carrying capacity of approximately 1,682,582 dwt and an average fleet age of about 8.5 years.

The Company is incorporated in the Marshall Islands with executive offices in Athens, Greece and an office in Hong Kong. The Company's common shares and class A warrants trade on the Nasdaq Capital Market under the symbols "SHIP" and "SHIPW", respectively.

About Capital Link, Inc.

Founded in 1995, Capital Link is a New York based investor relations, financial communications and advisory firm with a strategic focus on the maritime, commodities and energy sectors, MLPs, as well as Closed-End Funds and ETFs. Capital Link works with the majority of international shipping companies listed on US and European Stock Exchanges, including Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp.

In addition, Capital Link organizes twelve investment conferences a year in the United States, Europe and China, all of which are known for combining rich educational and informational content with unique marketing and networking opportunities. Capital Link is a member of the Baltic Exchange. Based in New York City, Capital Link has presence in London, Athens & Oslo.

