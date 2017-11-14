Don't be Blind to Blind Spots Warn Safety Experts: Brigade Electronics Report

PORTLAND, Indiana, November 14, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Safety experts are calling for companies to reassess their safety equipment for large vehicles after recent research carried out in the US proved that blind spot warning systems significantly decrease the chance of accidents or injury-related crashes by up to 21%.

(Photo: http://mma.prnewswire.com/media/603766/PMW_truck.jpg )



The research, undertaken by the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety, analyzed more than 5,000 accidents in 2015 and compared results with two similar studies focused on trucking fleets in the US, and Volvo cars in Sweden. From these studies, it was shown that in the US alone more than 55,000 injuries would have been prevented if all vehicles had been equipped with blind spot or collision avoidance technology.[1]

Corey Heniser, who is an expert on vehicle safety at Brigade Electronics - a leading supplier of camera monitoring systems and vehicle safety solutions in the US - explains why this research is significant and what companies operating large vehicles and fleets should be doing to enhance safety, and limit blind spot accidents and injuries.

"Vehicle blind spots are a major factor to collisions in all industries. The complex shape and size of many commercial vehicles and machines greatly limits the driver's visibility, making accidents much more likely."

"The cost of property and vehicle damage is significant and is magnified by the associated costs, such as downtime as a result of a vehicle being out of service. Even greater though, are the immeasurable emotional costs and reputational damages when there is a personal injury or death."

And while some state laws require trucks to be fitted with cross over mirrors to give a driver a wider field of vision, these don't entirely prevent blind spot related accidents. Corey continued:

"Mirrors and single-view cameras certainly help drivers see into blind spots, but even with this extra assistance, the driver still may not see everything in the vehicle's path. After all he or she can only be watching the road, or looking in one monitor or mirror at any given time."

There has been much debate about the value of blind spot mirrors, with many arguing that in some cases they can actually create a new blind spot. Research has also shown that in the time it takes to scan[2] four mirrors, assess and then react[3] to hazards, even at speeds of 3mph a vehicle could travel as far as 33 feet.

So how do companies address the issue and ensure they have maximum visibility at all times? Corey explains:

"The only way to solve the problem and completely eliminate blind spots is by installing a 360 monitoring camera, such as the BackeyeÂ360, which will provide a real-time surround view of the vehicle in one single image."

"This all round visibility saves the driver having to process information from several mirrors or monitors in quick succession, making it much easier to spot and assess possible hazards."

But is the cost of installing such technology worthwhile? Absolutely says Corey.

"Installing a 360 camera monitoring system could be a matter of life or death. As the US study has proved, thousands of people could be spared serious injury. Companies have to ask themselves what a life is worth and whether they are willing to take the risk."

About Brigade Electronics

Brigade Electronics is a worldwide market-leading provider of safety devices and solutions for commercial vehicles and machinery.

Brigade's range of products works to reduce the risk of collisions and protect vulnerable road users by minimizing vehicle blind spots and assisting drivers to maneuver safely.

Founded in 1976 by Chris Hanson-Abbott OBE, Brigade Electronics introduced the very first reversing alarm to Europe and has been at the forefront of championing vehicle and plant safety ever since, pioneering new products, and developing and patenting new technology.

Brigade's product portfolio includes the Backeye 360, camera monitor systems, bbs-tek white sound reversing alarms, ultrasonic obstacle detection, radar obstacle detection and mobile digital recorders.

www.brigade-electronics.com /en-us/



Notes to Editor

[1]The Insurance Institute for Highway Safety -Crashes avoided:front crash prevention slashes police-report rear-end crashes AND

Review cameras reduce police-reported backing crashes

[2]Loughborough University and MIRA Limited -The Development of Improvements to Drivers'Direct and Indirect Vision from Vehicles -Phase 2,Department for Transport,DfT TTS Project Ref:SO906/V8