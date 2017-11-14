

WOONSOCKET (dpa-AFX) - CVS Health (CVS) said that it has set a goal of hiring 5,000 new apprentices by 2022. The newly established goal, which coincides with the U.S. Department of Labor's National Apprenticeship Week, reflects an expansion of the company's Registered Apprenticeship program to seven additional states, including Arizona, Hawaii, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Massachusetts and Pennsylvania, bringing the total number of statewide apprenticeship programs supported by CVS Health to 18.



CVS Health said it became the first employer to launch a U.S. Department of Labor Registered Apprenticeship program for pharmacy technicians in 2005. Through 2017, the company has had more than 4,700 colleagues join its Registered Apprenticeship career tracks for retail pharmacy, prescription benefit management and retail store management.



