MIAMI, FL -- 11/14/17 -- Omni Health, Inc., a vertically integrated healthcare company dedicated to the development of pharmaceutical, anti-aging products, and cannabis biotech engineering, today published a letter to its Shareholders. The Letter to Shareholders provides a mid-year corporate update, including recent accomplishments in cannabinoid biotechnology and upcoming milestones, and is as follows:

Dear Shareholders,

As we move into the second quarter (our financial year ends April 30th), I can honestly say that I have never been more optimistic about our opportunities for success. Omni Health's annual revenues have grown to more than $4.6 million; it is with a great sense of gratitude and pride in our company that I share my confidence that this success will continue into the future, as we continue to grow and strengthen. I would also like to express my sincere appreciation for your patience with the process of assiduously refining and growing our company, our brand, and our network of expert collaborators. These factors are driving novel and existing prospects that will position our Company as an emergent, dominant presence in key, lucrative markets.

Omni Health is an exceptional company with an extraordinary heritage and a promising future. The current stock price does not accurately reflect our present growth in vision or value; however, steadfast adherence to our core values and vision is bearing fruits of progress that will hopefully soon become evident in our stock price. To keep our Shareholders abreast of such growth, Omni Health will be updating current shareholders, and potential new shareholders, with updates via press releases starting this week.

I am also an Omni Health Shareholder and have personally invested a significant amount of my own capital into the Company. Please rest assured that I'm working diligently to create a cycle of perpetual growth that over time will surely result in sustainable gain for all our shareholders. The realization of strategic growth planning targeting vital, commerce-friendly environments will result in a strong and sustainable business upturn.

I am delighted to report that we reached the end of a long process that began over ten months ago, culminating in the several high-profile developments we will soon be announcing. There have been extensive negotiations that we have not talked about publicly, but as we are now in the final stages of these negotiations, we can now speak more openly about two important developments that will bring the Company to a completely new level of success.

The first, which we can share now, is development in the sphere of a cannabinoid-based drug-development. In collaboration with Dr. Karyemaitre Aliffe, MD, Omni Health is finalizing a regulatory path to commercialization of a breakthrough, proprietary compound agent with the potential to treat chronic pain.

Dr. Aliffe is a forward-looking, Harvard University and Stanford University-trained, entrepreneurial physician-scientist executive with over 25 years of experience building corporate growth and profitability with strategic visionary leadership. His core competencies include practicable innovation enabling competitive expansion into lucrative niche markets while effectively harmonizing internal medical and therapeutic standards with regional and national regulatory guidelines. From the laboratory to the operating room, his specialty has always been translational biotherapeutics -- evidence-based, biopharmaceutical, phytomedicinal and medicinal nutraceutical development capturing health professional and consumer self-care markets across North America, Europe, Australia and Asia. An eloquent and effective multilingual communicator, Dr. Aliffe is also fluent in science and marketing, medicine and wellness, medicinal botany and clinical pharmacology, internet media and professional-to-consumer networking.

The global market for pain management will grow from nearly $36.1 Billion in 2017 to $52.0 Billion by 2022. Recent stringent regulations regarding the usage of opioids and a number of opioid pain drugs being pulled from the market create an additional opportunity to fill the void left by the withdrawal of these drugs. As such, there is a significant potential for cannabinoid biotherapeutics to truly seize the day in the treatment of chronic pain and other debilitating conditions.

We are currently in negotiations with several private investor groups to raise sufficient capital for this initiative.

We will continue to provide updates over the coming weeks that will include a collaboration/joint venture with one of the largest European cannabis companies pertaining to the import and distribution of breakthrough cannabidiol-centered consumer products that we are presently developing for them. The first steps in the commercialization process will involve the establishment of a strong presence in the European market, the benefits of which will be elaborated upon in future communications.

Again, I thank you for your patience and graciously anticipate your enthusiasm.

Sincerely,

Andrey Soloviev

CEO

Omni Health, Inc.

