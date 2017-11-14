Astarte Selects DMS Governance for AIFM Services

DUBLIN, Nov. 14,2017 /PRNewswire/ --DMS Governance (DMS), announced today that leading innovative fund manager Astarte Capital Partners LLP ('Astarte') has selected DMS for AIFM and distribution services to the Astarte Alternative Assets Specialist Fund, L.P., launching in Q1 2018 with a size of $200M.

Astarte seeks to generate shareholder returns by investing in specialist real assets, defined as tangible "hard" assets that provide a blend of stable income, equity-like upside potential, inflation hedging, lower volatility and generally low correlation to traditional equity and fixed income capital markets.

"DMS is excited to partner with a manager of Astarte's stature to support the growth of their innovative fundstrategies. In today's complex and competitive marketplace our clients are increasingly relying on us to leverage our expert talent, deep industry relationships, and advanced financial technology to power their infrastructure, make them more agile and lower their costs" stated Derek Delaney, Managing Director.

"We selected DMS due to the depth and breadth of their high-quality services, their outstanding reputation in the global fund industry and their track record of being a true business partner for a growing business such as ours across multiple levels.We're delighted to collaborate with them to continue building a successful, dynamic business" commented Dr. Stavros Siokos, Managing Partner of Astarte.

Astarte marks the 97th win for DMS and joins a growing list of renowned funds that have raised more than $26Bn in capital across Europe.

For further information please contact Keith Hazley of DMS Governance at khazley@dmsgovernance.comor Teresa Farmaki of Astarte Capital Partners atteresa@astartecp.com

Astarte has been shortlisted in the category of "Most Innovative Manager" at the Institutional Asset Management Awards 2017, taking place in New York on 15th November 2017.

About Astarte

Astarte is a specialist alternatives co-investment platform with a focus on the real assets space that brings institutional capital, practices and structure to experienced real asset operators to invest in niche real assets sub-sectors.

Astarte invests in niche real assets by forming long-term partnerships with seasoned operating teams. Astarte's investment model allows the asset operators to focus on generating investment and operating performance and the Astarte team to focus on business development and on-going fund management, which promotes a stronger alignment of interests. For more information, please visit www.astartecp.com

About DMS

DMS Governance (DMS) is the worldwide leader in fund governance + risk + compliance services to investment funds, serving more than $350Bn in fund assets and 60% of the top investment managers globally. DMS excels in delivering high-quality professional services across a diverse range of leading global institutions and emerging managers.

