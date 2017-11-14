The "Seed Treatments New Edition 2017" report has been added to Research and Markets' offering.

The global seed treatments market you will gain critical insight on how to take advantage of a market set to undergo change from newly implemented farming methods and legislation; such as government intervention and neonicotinoid concerns from an environmental standpoint.

The introduction of systemic fungicides and insecticides has led to more effective seed treatments, but this report also covers the seven other major seed treatments, including; biologicals, biostimulants, micronutrients, herbicides and others, along with company profiles and newly patented products.

This 422 page report provides insight on:

Company profiles of the twelve major players

New products and company consolidation

Profiles of 33 fungicides and 12 insecticides

Reviews of the new farming methods and legislations that have been introduced

Key Topics Covered:

Executive summary

1. Introduction to seed treatments

Summary

Scope of report

Global seed industry

History of seed treatments

Size of the seed treatment market

Characteristics of seed treatments

Advantages of seed treatments

Disadvantages of seed treatments

Market drivers

Market restraints

References

2. Seed treatments by crop

Summary

Global crop areas

Seed treatment sales

Wheat

Maize

Soybeans

Cotton

References

3. Formulation and application

Summary

Types of seed treatment formulations

Seed enhancement

Equipment

Customisation or prescription treating

Limiting dust-off

International Seed Federation

References

4. Control of diseases

Summary

Introduction

Disease groups

Disease sources

Crop diseases targeted by seed treatments

Active ingredients used as fungicides for seed treatments

Non-chemical control

References

5. Control of insects and other pests

Summary

Introduction

Pest targets

Crop insect pests targeted by seed treatments

Active ingredients used as insecticides for seed treatments

Restrictions on neonicotinoids

References

6. Other types of seed treatment

Summary

Biological control agents

Rhizobial inoculants

Biostimulants

Plant nutrients

Plant growth regulators (PGRs)

Bird and animal repellents

Herbicide safeners

7. Company profiles

Adama Agricultural Solutions

Arysta

BASF

Bayer CropScience

Dow AgroSciences

DuPont

FMC

Incotec

Monsanto

Nufarm

Sumitomo Chemical

Syngenta

UPL

8. Fungicides

Azoxystrobin

Captan

Carbendazim

Carboxin

Difenoconazole

Ethaboxam

Fludioxonil

Fluopyram

Fluoxastrobin

Fluquinconazole

Flutriafol

Fluxapyroxad

Imazalil

Ipconazole

Iprodione

Mancozeb

Metalaxyl, metalaxyl-M (mefenoxam)

Metconazole

Myclobutanil

Pencycuron

Penflufen

Prochloraz

Prothioconazole

Pyraclostrobin

Pyrimethanil

Sedaxane

Silthiofam

Tebuconazole

Thiabendazole

Thiram

Triadimenol

Trifloxystrobin

Triticonazole

9. Insecticides

Abamectin

Chlorantraniliprole

Chlorpyrifos

Clothianidin

Cyantraniliprole

Fipronil

Imidacloprid

Methiocarb

Permethrin

Tefluthrin

Thiamethoxam

Thiodicarb

10. Abbreviations

