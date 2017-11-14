Issuer: SEÐLABANKI ÍSLANDS -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Org. no: 560269-4129 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Address: KALKOFNSVEGI 1 150 REYKJAVÍK -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Date of Application for Admission to Trading 13.11.2017 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Date of Approval of Application for Admission 13.11.2017 to Trading -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Date of admission to trading 15.11.2017 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Order book ID 146016 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Instrument subtype T-Bills -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Market OMX ICE DP Fixed Income -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- List population name OMX ICE Treasury Bills -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Bonds/bills: Bills -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Symbol (Ticker) RIKV 18 0515 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN code IS0000029395 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- CFI code D-Y-Z-U-X-R -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- FISN númer SEDLABANKI/ZERO CPN TB 20180515 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Amortization type Zero Coupon Bond -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- - Amortization type, if other -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Currency ISK -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- - Currency, if other -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Denomination in CSD Kr. 1 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Size limit N/A -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Total issued amount Kr. 2.390.000.000 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Amount issued at this time Kr. 2.390.000.000 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Issue date 15.11.2017 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- First ordinary installment date 15.5.2018 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Total number of installments N/A -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Installment frequency N/A -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Maturity date 15.5.2018 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Interest rate N/A -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Floating interest rate, if applicable -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- - Floating interest rate, if other -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Premium -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Simple/compound interest Simple Interest -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- - simple/compound, if other -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Day count convention ACT/360 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- - Day count convention, if other -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Interest from date N/A -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- First ordinary coupon date N/A -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Coupon frequency N/A -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Total number of coupon payments N/A -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Indexed No -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Name of index N/A -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Daily index or monthly index -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- - Daily index or monthly index, if other -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Base index value N/A -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Index base date N/A -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dirty price / clean price Dirty Price -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Call option No -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Put option No -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Convertible No -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Additional information -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Credit rating (rating agency, date) Sep. 2016 Moody's: A1 for long term domestic loans and P-2 for short term domestic Mar. 2017 S&P; A for long term domestic and A-1 for short term domestic loans Jul 2017 Fitch; A- for long term domestic loans and F-1 for short term domestic -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- If irregular cash flow, then how -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- If payment date is a bank holiday, does No payment include accrued interest for days missing until next business day? -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Coordinator - admission to trading Seðlabanki Íslands -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Market making No -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Registered at ISD Yes -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Securities depository Nasdaq verðbréfamiðstöð hf. -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Country Iceland -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- - Country, if other --------------------------------------------------------------------------------