Issuer: Veðskuld slhf. -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Org. no: 640713-1510 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Address: Borgartún 25 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Date of Application for Admission to Trading 14.11.2017 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Date of Approval of Application for Admission to Trading 14.11.2017 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Date of admission to trading 15.11.2017 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Order book ID 146067 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Instrument subtype Corporate bonds -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Market OMX ICE CP Fixed Income -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- List population name OMX ICE Other Corporate Bonds -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Bonds/bills: Bond -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Symbol (Ticker) VEDS2 17 01 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN code IS0000029049 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- CFI code D-B-F-U-G-R -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- FISN númer VEDSKULD/3.5 BD 20470915 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Amortization type Bullet Bond -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- - Amortization type, if other -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Currency ISK -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- - Currency, if other -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Denomination in CSD 1,0 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Size limit 9.000.000.000 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Total issued amount 9.000.000.000 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Amount issued at this time 9.000.000.000 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Issue date 25.7.2017 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- First ordinary installment date 15.9.2047 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Total number of installments 1 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Installment frequency N/A -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Maturity date 15.9.2047 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Interest rate 3,50% -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Floating interest rate, if applicable -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- - Floating interest rate, if other -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Premium -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Simple/compound interest Simple Interest -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- - simple/compound, if other -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Day count convention 30E/360 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- - Day count convention, if other -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Interest from date 25.7.2017 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- First ordinary coupon date 15.9.2017 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Coupon frequency 4 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Total number of coupon payments 120 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Indexed Yes -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Name of index Consumer price index -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Daily index or monthly index Monthly Index -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- - Daily index or monthly index, if other -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Base index value 442,9 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Index base date 20.7.2017 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dirty price / clean price Clean Price -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Call option Yes -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Put option No -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Convertible No -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Additional information -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Credit rating (rating agency, date) No -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- If irregular cash flow, then how -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- If payment date is a bank holiday, does payment include No accrued interest for days missing until next business day? -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Coordinator - admission to trading Kvika banki hf. -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Market making No -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Registered at ISD Yes -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Securities depository Nasdaq CSD Iceland -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Country Iceland -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- - Country, if other --------------------------------------------------------------------------------