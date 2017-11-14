Guest speaker: Miko Matsumura Founder of Pantera Capital, Nov 14th at RocketSpace London UK



LONDON, 2017-11-14 15:50 CET (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Modex (www.Modex.tech) CEO Mihai IVASCU will welcome guest speaker Miko Matsumura tonight at the "Blockchain Unleashed" event, at Rocket Space, where pioneering ICO investors, leading multinationals and visionaries will debate how distributed technology promises to disrupt and change the world as we know it.



"I am pleased to have a thought leader like Miko Matsumura here, because he is someone that I truly respect, as a pioneer in the industry. He is a supporter of blockchain innovations, as he is investing in blockchain projects and ICOs," said Mihai Ivascu, Modex CEO. "Modex is following a similar path, developing a user-friendly platform for the real-world community, to deploy and manage blockchain smart contracts that meet real-world needs," added Ivascu.



Modex aims to provide developers and businesses an easy to use Smart Contract Marketplace?-?essentially a forum for developers to showcase their skills and offer Smart Contract solutions to end-customers and contributors.



At RocketSpace, a co-working space located at 40 Islington High St, London N1 8XB The Modex team will demonstrate smart contracts for all sorts of situations, ranging from financial services, to insurance premiums, breach contracts, property law, rental agreements, credit enforcement, legal processes, crowd funding agreements, and much more.



About Miko Matsumura Miko Matsumura (www.Miko.com) is founder a Limited Partner with the Pantera Capital ICO Fund, a $100M ICO-only fund. As chief Evangelist for the Java Language and Platform he participated in the first wave of the Internet, and is now fully engaged in the crypto-fueled Internet of value. As a 25 year operating exec in Silicon Valley, he has raised over $50 million in capital for Open Source startups. He currently advises cryptocurrency startups and is also an LP with Focus Ventures.



About Modex Modex (www.Modex.tech) is a Smart Contract Marketplace and app ecosystem that allows for easy, user friendly access to crypto-currencies and smart contracts alike. Developers can leverage Modex to monetize their skills and offer Smart Contract solutions to end-customers and contributors. The real-world community can easily find Smart Contracts that meet real-world needs, are already audited and secure, without having to scout developers and manage one-off development projects.



Modex makes deployment of Smart Contracts significantly easier, faster and more cost-effective, speeding up blockchain technology adoption.