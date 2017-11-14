

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Longtime Democratic Congressman Gene Green, D-Tex., announced Monday he will not run for re-election next year.



In a statement, Green expressed confidence that he could win re-election but said he has decided it is time to be more involved in the lives of his children and grandchildren.



'I have had to miss so many of their activities and after 26 years in Congress it is time to devote more time to my most important job of being a husband, father, and grandfather,' Green said.



Green, a longtime member of the House Energy and Commerce Committee, noted he would continue to serve his district until his term is over at the end of 2018.



A number of other Texas congressmen have also announced they will not seek re-election, including Republican Reps. Sam Johnson, Jeb Hensarling, Lamar Smith and Ted Poe and Democratic Rep. Beto O'Rourke, who is challenging Senator Ted Cruz.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX