SThree (STHR) SThree: Issue of Shares 14-Nov-2017 / 14:23 GMT/BST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement that contains inside information according to REGULATION (EU) No 596/2014 (MAR), transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 14 November 2017 SThree plc Issued share capital SThree plc announces that on 14 November 2017 it issued 3,284 new Ordinary shares of 1p each. For confirmation, the Company's issued capital is now 131,719,317 Ordinary shares of 1p each. Following this issue, the total number of voting rights in SThree is 129,940,693 ordinary shares of 1p each and there are 1,778,624 shares held in treasury. Kirsty Mulholland Senior Company Secretarial Assistant 0207 7268 6000 ISIN: GB00B0KM9T71 Category Code: IOE TIDM: STHR LEI Code: 2138003NEBX5VRP3EX50 OAM Categories: 2.2. Inside information Sequence No.: 4845 End of Announcement EQS News Service 629105 14-Nov-2017

November 14, 2017 09:25 ET (14:25 GMT)