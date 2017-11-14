Cayman Alternative Investment Summit 2018 to Focus on Intersection of Alternative Investments and Technology

Conference will convene prominent industry speakers, technology thought leaders and guest speakers in the Cayman Islands

GRAND CAYMAN, Cayman Islands, Nov. 14, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --The fifth-annual Cayman Alternative Investment Summit (CAIS) will explore how technology is impacting the alternative investment industry through its 2018 theme, "Wired: The Rise of Alternative Investments in a Digital Age." The not-for-profit event, scheduled for February 8-9, 2018 at the Kimpton Seafire Resort and Spa in the Cayman Islands, provides a forum for 500-plus executives to discuss the latest trends and challenges facing the global alternative investment industry.

In alignment with the 'Wired' theme, CAIS 2018 panel discussions with industry speakers will cover such topics as "Rise of Quants: The New Kings of Wall Street" and "Harnessing the Transformative Powers of Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning." The full list of industry speakers and panel topics will be released later this fall.

To bring added perspective to the industry panels, 2018 conference attendees will also have the rare opportunity to hear from thought leaders across the technology space, including those on the forefront of the latest advancements in blockchain, virtual reality and machine learning. These guest speakers will include:

Jeremy Bailenson - founding director of Stanford University's Virtual Human Interaction Lab and author of the upcoming book "Experience on Demand"

- founding director of Virtual Human Interaction Lab and author of the upcoming book "Experience on Demand" Bettina Warburg - cofounder of Animal Ventures and a thought leader in the emerging blockchain space

- cofounder of Animal Ventures and a thought leader in the emerging blockchain space Maurice Conti - designer, futurist, innovator and Chief Innovation Officer at Telefónica Alpha, Europe's first moonshot factory

The conference will also feature keynote remarks from special guest speakers outside the alternative investment and technology spaces, who will challenge attendees with thought-provoking conversations about the true meaning of perseverance and success in a career. Danica Patrick, the most successful woman in the history of American open-wheel racing, will share her story of succeeding in an inherently male-dominated sport. Robert O'Neill, highly decorated former Navy SEAL, will describe the mentality needed to succeed in a career where failure is not an option.

"At CAIS, we want attendees to be challenged to think differently by both those from within their industry and outside of it," said Chris Duggan, Director of CAIS and VP of Community Development for event sponsor, Dart. "It is important to us that we complement our impressive lineup of industry speakers with these special guests, who will encourage attendees to look at their world from a different perspective, whether through the eyes of a NASCAR racer, Navy SEAL or virtual reality expert."

Registration for CAIS 2018 is now live at http://www.caymansummit.com/register with early bird prices available until December 31, 2017. Prices start from $2,625 for a full delegate pass, or $1,650 for a one-day access pass. The event is free to attend for all qualified investors and media. For more information about the Cayman Alternative Investment Summit, or to find out information about attending, please visit:http://www.caymansummit.com.

About the Cayman Alternative Investment Summit

The Cayman Alternative Investment Summit (CAIS) is an annual global conference designed to help shape, guide and sustain a vibrant alternative investment industry and provides a platform for the industry to share ideas, insights and networking opportunities. Hosted by Dart Enterprises, CAIS is a not-for-profit event dedicated to advancing philanthropic efforts both in the Cayman Islands and internationally. For more information, please visit http://www.caymansummit.com/

