Mandatory Cameras and Sensors on Vehicles Could Save Hundreds of Lives: Brigade Electronics Report

Hundreds of lives could be saved every year if blind spot detection technology was mandatory on all commercial vehicles, say road safety campaigners.

In the US there are 840,000 blind spot accidents each year, and an estimated 300 people are killed as a result of HGV blind spots. Many of these deaths could be avoided by installing devices such as cameras and sensors.[1]

According to research carried out by the World Health Organization, almost half of all deaths on the road are made up of vulnerable road users, including pedestrians, cyclists and motorcyclists. These are innocent victims who, all too often, have become momentarily invisible to drivers whose mirrors cannot cover every angle around their vehicles.

Road safety charities, campaigners and industry experts have been trying to solve traffic hazard issues for vulnerable road users for years and, while many point towards improving driver awareness and adjusting road layout by installing dedicated cycle tracks, blind spots and difficult maneuvers, such as backing-up, are still a major cause of death and injury for pedestrians and cyclists.

Statistics published by the NHTSA revealed that 818 cyclists died in motor vehicle crashes in 2015. Earlier this year, Californian cyclist Eric Fishbein died after a collision on highway 96 in West Kansas as he rode the 4,300 mile Trans Am bike rice.

Corey Heniser, who is an expert on vehicle safety at Brigade Electronics US, - a leading global supplier of camera monitoring systems and vehicle safety solutions - said:

"Hundreds of unnecessary deaths could be prevented every year if blind spot technology was mandatory on commercial vehicles."

"The UN World Forum for Harmonization of Vehicle Regulations has been championing road safety globally for 50 years, but more still needs to be done to protect vulnerable road users."

Earlier this year the Flemish government in Belgium announced a major boost to road safety in the region and will be providing generous subsidies for transporters who invest in safety measurements that go beyond the requirements of the law. Corey believes that following their lead would make road safety better for everyone.

"The example from Belgium is a really positive step in the right direction. Pedestrians and cyclists are particularly at risk from driver blind spots. Making technology like 360 cameras mandatory would significantly improve road safety for everyone."

