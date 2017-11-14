BEVERLY HILLS, CA -- (Marketwired) -- 11/14/17 -- Reign Sapphire Corp., (OTCQB: RGNP) ("Reign" or the "Company"), a direct-to-consumer, custom and branded jewelry company, is pleased to announce that the Company was able to increase gross margins from 54% to 61.2% over the last quarter, by streamlining profit channels and shifting away from unprofitable products.

Revenues for the third quarter were $255,975 and revenues for the year-to-date totalling $960,497.

"We have identified those streams that are revenue generating and prosperous for the company and will be spending more of our time focusing on those directions. This will ultimately allow us to improve our fundamentals and make us much more scalable," stated Joseph Segelman, CEO of Reign Sapphire Corp. "We have six weeks left in 2017 with retail's biggest month to occur in December. We are very excited for the short-term and long-term future of Reign Sapphire Corp," concluded Mr. Segelman.

About Reign Sapphire Corporation:

Reign Sapphire Corp. (OTCQB: RGNP) http://www.reignsc.com is a Beverly Hills-based, D2C branded and custom jewelry company with three niche brands: Reign Sapphires: ethically produced, millennial targeted sapphire jewelry, Coordinates Collection: custom jewelry, inscribed with location coordinates commemorating life's special moments, and Le Bloc: classic customized jewelry and recently announced athleisure jewelry brand ION Collection x Jen Selter.

Forward Looking Statements

