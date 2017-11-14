MCLEAN, VA -- (Marketwired) -- 11/14/17 -- Freddie Mac (OTCQB: FMCC) announced today that it priced its new 1.875% three-year USD Reference Notes® security due on Nov. 17, 2020. The issue, CUSIP number 3137EAEK1, was priced at 99.904 to yield 1.908%, 8.5 basis points more than the yield on three-year U.S. Treasury Notes. The issue will settle on Wednesday, Nov. 15, 2017.

The new three-year Reference Notes security will be offered via a syndicate of dealers headed by Citigroup Global Markets Inc., J.P. Morgan Securities LLC and Nomura Securities International, Inc.

This announcement is not an offer to sell any Freddie Mac securities. Offers for any given security are made only through applicable offering circulars and related supplements, which incorporate Freddie Mac's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2016, filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) on February 16, 2017; all other reports Freddie Mac filed with the SEC pursuant to Section 13(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 (Exchange Act) since December 31, 2016, excluding any information "furnished" to the SEC on Form 8-K; and all documents that Freddie Mac files with the SEC pursuant to Sections 13(a), 13(c) or 14 of the Exchange Act, excluding any information "furnished" to the SEC on Form 8-K.

Freddie Mac's press releases sometimes contain forward-looking statements. A description of factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the expectations expressed in these and other forward-looking statements can be found in the company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2016, and its reports on Form 10-Q and Form 8-K, filed with the SEC and available on the Investor Relations page of the company's Web site at www.FreddieMac.com/investors and the SEC's website.

