Under the new rules, unlicensed PV installations not exceeding 1 MW may provide with power a final client or be used for self-consumption.

The South African government has published on the Government Gazette on Nov. 10 a resolution with which it exempts independent power producers owning generators not exceeding 1 MW from obligation to apply for and hold a license.

IPPs owning power generators from up to 1 MW will have to be registered with the country's energy regulator NERSA. The new rules will be applied to generation facilities supplying ...

