

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - FBI has added a convicted felon wanted for the brutal murder of his wife to its Ten Most Wanted Fugitives list, and a reward of up to $100,000 is being offered for information leading to his capture.



Jesus Roberto Munguia, a known gang member with a violent criminal history, is charged with the July 2, 2008 kidnapping and murder of his wife in Las Vegas, Nevada.



At the time of the murder, Munguia was 31 years old. Born in Los Angeles, he is a known member of the Southern California gang TEPA 13 and has an extensive criminal record.



Being named to the Ten Most Wanted Fugitives list means the reward for information leading to Munguia's capture has increased to as much as $100,000.



'He should be considered armed and extremely dangerous,' said Special Agent Andrew Attridge, who is investigating the case from the FBI's Las Vegas Division.



