LAKE MARY, FL -- (Marketwired) -- 11/14/17 -- VUCA Health announced today that Heritage Biologics, a provider of preeminent value-based specialty pharmacy and high performance nursing services, will implement VUCA's educational and informational video library to enhance patient education and family engagement. In doing so, customers using Heritage Biologics' Pharmacy Patient Experience program (RXPX) will have access to a user-friendly platform containing on-demand, prescription-specific videos during in-home visits and through their individual patient portals.

"At Heritage Biologics, we strive to redefine the expectations of patient care, ensuring the care provided is organized around the patient's needs," said Amanda Walker, Senior Vice President of Patient Experience at Heritage Biologics. "It is our vision to provide a patient-centered experience that works to improve lives and enhance patient education. VUCA is enabling us to advance that vision with engaging, educational material and innovative communication technology."

Through the partnership with VUCA, Heritage Biologics customers will have access to a robust video library of drug information on top-prescribed medications, including proper usage, expected benefits and potential side effects. Heritage Biologics will also introduce this technology during its in-home visits to further personalize the experience for each patient.

"VUCA's unwavering commitment to patient safety and education drives our mission to ensure every patient has the information they need to safely administer their medication," said VUCA Health CEO David Medvedeff, PharmD, MBA. "Heritage Biologics recognizes that improved care outcomes are dependent on accurate, easily-accessible information related to treatment. Its dedication to patient-centered care aligns with our mission to provide updated, digital content to those who need it most -- the patient and their families."

About Heritage Biologics

Heritage Biologics is the recognized leader in Rare Disease Outcomes Management (RDOM). We provide preeminent value-based specialty pharmacy and high-performance nursing services nationwide. Heritage is credited with developing the industry's first formalized Pharmacy Patient Experience (RXPX) program designed to ensure accountable performance-driven care for patients. We look forward to sharing our "rare tradition of care" with you and your family.

About VUCA Health

Based in Lake Mary, Fla., VUCA Health (www.vucahealth.com) provides a gateway to patient engagement that serves as an on-demand extension of pharmacists and other healthcare providers. The company's MedsOnCue solution leverages advanced mobile, web and on-demand video and communication technologies to deliver trusted patient information that enhances the medication use process. It offers a convenient and cost-effective way for clients to provide on-demand patient medication information and strengthen customer connections with video briefings, web messaging, reminders and alerts and a host of other customizable services that extend and enhance the patient relationship.

