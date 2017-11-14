TULSA, OK -- (Marketwired) -- 11/14/17 -- RJD Green, Inc. (OTC PINK: RJDG), a three-division holding company focused on the health care services, environmental, and construction/industrial services segments, today announces the Animal Waste Management Division has completed the operating software platform necessary for computerized management of the patented waste to protein process. This allows RJD Green to move forward with capital procurement efforts to build and operate the first plant. Timing of funding efforts is scheduled post audit approval within the acquisition funding package.

The 2017 10K filing has been delayed until this week due to management hours available. Our CEO required a knee-replacement surgery that was unexpected and left only our CFO for corporate management requirements for several weeks until Mr. Brewer's return to work this week.

"We are most anxious to get back on schedule with our 10K filing and audit completion. Completion of these events allows our Company to move to the next important growth stage," states RJD Green CFO John Rabbitt.

The Company operates as a holding company with a focus of acquiring and managing assets and companies. RJD Green operates in three divisions: RJD Green Healthcare Services Division, which owns IOSOFT Inc., a company that provides discrete payment technologies, services and software that can be integrated into targeted offerings for healthcare provider networks, hospitals, healthcare payers and individual providers; Earthlinc Environmental Services Division, which provides green environmental services and technologies; and Silex Holdings Division, which is engaged in specialty construction and industrial manufacturing and fills a market niche between the Home Depots and local contractors. Silex offers installed granite/other counter tops, cabinets and related products to the residential builder, commercial contractor, remodel contractor and retail customer.

