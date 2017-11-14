

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Amid allegations of sexual misconduct, a new Morning Consult/Politico survey found that a majority of registered voters think Roy Moore should drop out of the Alabama senate race.



Sixty percent of voters said Moore should not continue his run for Senate compared to just 16 percent that said the former state Supreme Court justice should remain in the race.



The survey was conducted before another woman claimed that Moore sexually assaulted her when she was 16 years old.



The latest allegation comes after a report from the Washington Post cited accounts from four women claiming Moore tried to initiate sexual relationships with them while they were in their teens and he was in his early 30s.



The poll found that 60 percent of voters think the Post's reporting is credible, including 28 percent who said the reporting is 'very credible.'



Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ken., said Monday he believes the women in the Post's story and thinks Moore should step aside.



Responding to McConnell in a post on Twitter, Moore said, 'The person who should step aside is @SenateMajLdr Mitch McConnell. He has failed conservatives and must be replaced. DrainTheSwamp.'



The leader of Senate Republicans' campaign arm has also said he believes the allegations and suggested that Moore should be expelled if he wins the election.



'I believe the individuals speaking out against Roy Moore spoke with courage and truth, proving he is unfit to serve in the United States Senate and he should not run for office,' said National Republican Senatorial Committee Chairman Cory Gardner, R-Col.



He added, 'If he refuses to withdraw and wins, the Senate should vote to expel him, because he does not meet the ethical and moral requirements of the United States Senate.'



Moore is running against Democrat Doug Jones in the race to fill the seat previously held by Attorney General Jeff Sessions. The election is scheduled for December 12th.



The Morning Consult/Politico survey of 1,993 registered voters was conducted November 9th through 11th and has a margin of error of plus or minus 2 percentage points.



