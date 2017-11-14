BlackRock Frontiers Investment Trust Plc - Publication of Circular to convene a General Meeting

THIS ANNOUNCEMENT SHOULD NOT BE DISTRIBUTED, FORWARDED TO OR TRANSMITTED, DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY, IN WHOLE OR IN PART, IN, INTO OR FROM THE UNITED STATES, AUSTRALIA, CANADA, JAPAN OR THE REPUBLIC OF SOUTH AFRICA OR ANY OTHER JURISDICTION WHERE TO DO SO MAY CONSTITUTE A VIOLATION OF THE SECURITIES LAWS OR REGULATIONS OF ANY SUCH JURISDICTION

14 November 2017

BlackRock Frontiers Investment Trust plc

(LEI: 5493003K5E043LHLO706)

(the "Company")

Publication of Circular to convene a General Meeting

Since the Company's Annual General Meeting held on 31 January 2017, its Ordinary Shares have consistently traded at a premium to the Net Asset Value per Ordinary Share, which indicates that there is ongoing demand for them in the market. In order to satisfy this demand, the Company has issued 16,433,000 Ordinary Shares in the period from the Annual General Meeting to 13 November 2017 (being the latest practicable date prior to the publication of this announcement) and the authority to issue Ordinary Shares on a non-pre-emptive basis granted on 31 January 2017 has been fully utilised save in respect of 310 Ordinary Shares. The Company is therefore taking the steps necessary to enable it to continue to issue further Ordinary Shares.

Accordingly, the Company is pleased to announce that it has today published a circular (the "Circular') convening a General Meeting on 11 December 2017 in order to seek Shareholder authority to issue further Ordinary Shares on a non-pre-emptive basis. As with the Ordinary Share issuances to date, the Ordinary Shares will be issued at prices not less than the last published Sterling Net Asset Value (cum-income) per Ordinary Share at the time the proposed allotment is agreed and will therefore be accretive to the Net Asset Value per Ordinary Share.

The Circular sets out the Company's intention to call a General Meeting of Shareholders to be held at 12 Throgmorton Avenue, London EC2N 2DL at 2 p.m. on 11 December 2017 to consider and, if thought fit, approve an ordinary resolution empowering the Directors to allot securities up to an amount equal to approximately 10 per cent. of the issued share capital of the Company as at 13 November 2017 and a special resolution to disapply pre-emption rights in respect of any such issuance. Any authority granted to the Directors will be in substitution for the authorities granted at the Annual General Meeting and will expire at the conclusion of the next annual general meeting of the Company to be held in 2018.

Expected Timetable:

Latest time and date for receipt of forms of proxy 2 p.m. on 7 December 2017 General Meeting 2 p.m. on 11 December 2017

A copy of the Circular has been submitted to the National Storage Mechanism and will shortly be available for inspection at http://www.morningstar.co.uk/uk/NSM.

The Circular will also shortly be available on the Company's website at: www.blackrock.com/uk/brfi/gmcircular.

Terms used in this announcement shall, unless the context otherwise requires, bear the meanings given to them in the Circular.

Enquiries:



Simon White/Sarah Beynsberger/Kevin Mayger

BlackRock Investment Management (UK) Limited

Tel: 020 7743 3000



Neil Morgan

Winterflood Investment Trusts

Tel: 020 3100 0000

