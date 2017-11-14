Quotient Sciences ("Quotient"), the drug development services organization, announces it has acquired Pharmaterials, a contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO) based in Reading, U.K.. The acquisition strengthens and expands Quotient's formulation and manufacturing services footprint in the U.K., and further supports the growth of Quotient's Translational Pharmaceutics platform, following the acquisitions of SeaView Research and QS Pharma in February 2017.

Pharmaterials has a significant track record in supporting the development of small molecule drug products for oral and inhaled delivery. The company's portfolio of services spans the characterization and optimization of drug substance physical forms, the development of preclinical and clinical formulations, through to clinical trial manufacturing and subsequent global drug product supply. The business was founded in 2000 and is located in a 48,000-square feet facility that houses 13 GMP manufacturing suites, with space for future expansion.

Mark Egerton, CEO, Quotient Sciences, said:"The acquisition of Pharmaterials strengthens Quotient's service portfolio from preclinical formulation development through to commercial manufacturing. The addition expands Quotient's global CDMO services with added capacity and capabilities to better serve our clients' needs."

With over 700 employees, six operating sites across the U.S. and U.K. and a 30-year track record for quality services, Quotient is focused on delivering an innovative portfolio of services that are proven to shorten development timelines, reduce associated costs and accelerate the delivery of new medicines to patients globally.

