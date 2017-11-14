Bel Fuse Inc.: Bel Fuse to Participate in 10th Annual LD Micro Main Event December 5, 2017 in Los Angeles, CA

JERSEY CITY, NJ / ACCESSWIRE / November 14, 2017 / BEL FUSE INC. (NASDAQ: BELFA) and (NASDAQ: BELFB), a leading global manufacturer of products that power, protect, and connect electronic circuits, announced today that management will be participating in the 10th annual LD Micro Main Event at the Luxe Sunset Boulevard Hotel in Los Angeles, CA. Dennis Ackerman, President of Bel Power Solutions, and Lynn Hutkin, Director of Financial Reporting, will be available for one-on-one meetings for the entirety of the day on December 5, and will also provide a corporate update in group format, on Tuesday, December 5, 2017 at 2PM PT.

The LD Micro Main Event is the largest independent conference for small/micro-cap companies and will feature 250 names presenting to an audience of over 1,000 attendees. In addition, there will be a variety of speakers/panelists discussing topics of interest to investors and issuers, along with coordinated evening events.

View Bel's profile here: http://www.ldmicro.com/profile/BELFB

About Bel Fuse "Bel"

Bel (www.belfuse.com) designs, manufactures and markets a broad array of products that power, protect and connect electronic circuits. These products are primarily used in the networking, telecommunications, computing, military, aerospace, transportation and broadcasting industries. Bel's product groups include Magnetic Solutions (integrated connector modules, power transformers, power inductors, and discrete components), Power Solutions and Protection (front-end, board-mount and industrial power products, module products, and circuit protection), and Connectivity Solutions (expanded beam fiber optic, copper-based, RF and RJ connectors, and cable assemblies). The Company operates facilities around the world.

About LD Micro

LD Micro was founded in 2006 with the sole purpose of being an independent resource in the microcap space. What started out as a newsletter highlighting unique companies has transformed into several influential conferences annually. In 2015, LDM launched the first pure microcap index (the LDMi) to exclusively provide intraday information on the entire sector. For those interested in attending, please contact David Scher at david@ldmicro.com or visit www.ldmicro.com/events for more information.

Investor Contact:

Darrow Associates

tel 516.419.9915

pseltzberg@darrowir.com

Company Contact:

Daniel Bernstein

President

ir@belf.com

SOURCE: Bel Fuse Inc.