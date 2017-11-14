ASTM International Seeks Partners to Launch Additive Manufacturing Center of Excellence

W. CONSHOHOCKEN, Pa., Nov. 14, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --In an organizational first, ASTM International announced today that it will establish a center of excellence in the field of additive manufacturing (AM), also known as 3D printing. The organization called for industry-university proposals aimed at creating a global innovation hub that advances AM technical standards, related R&D, education and training, and more.

"Over the last decade, hundreds of the world's top experts in additive manufacturing have pioneered the development of new standards through ASTM International," said Katharine Morgan, the organization's president. "We are thrilled to take this next bold step to bridge standards development with R&D, while also meeting the growing demand for related services in this field."

The center will be supported with up to $250,000 annually for up to five years, provided from funds and in-kind contributions. In-kind support could increase the award amount beyond $250,000.

Letters of intent are due Nov. 24 with full proposals due shortly thereafter on Dec. 15. The winning proposal will be announced in early 2018.

The new center will serve as a focal point for standards-related R&D activities, helping address pressing industry needs and gaps. It will also be a global hub for innovation, with capabilities that support testing, education and training, and more. In addition, the center will serve as a consortium in attracting stakeholders from the aviation, automotive, medical, and other industries that are increasingly engaged in AM applications.

Applicants are expected to emphasize approaches that maximize coordination and collaboration among academia, industry, and governments.

ASTM International's committee on additive manufacturing technologies (F42) was formed in 2009. The committee, in conjunction with the International Organization for Standardization's (ISO) Technical Committee 261, has worked and continues to work closely with the Additive Manufacturing Standards Collaborative to identify and fill a variety of gaps across multiple industry sectors.

ASTM International could select up to two awardees as part of this initiative.

Details, contact information, and frequently asked questions regarding the application and selection process can be found here.

