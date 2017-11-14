New London Hotel Projects Are Rich With Style and Fashion [TOPHOTELPROJECTS Infographic]

ROTENBURG, Germany, November 14, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

London is a city that has always had an abundance of hotels, especially in the high end luxury market, and so it may seem like an impossible feat to build a property that stands out in such a market. However, some of the newer offerings that are currently in London's project pipeline are poised to do just that.

(Photo: http://mma.prnewswire.com/media/603954/TOPHOTELPROJECTS.jpg )



(Photo: http://mma.prnewswire.com/media/603953/TOPHOTELPROJECTS_Project_Pipeline_Infographic.jpg )



There are currently 85 projects in London's hospitality pipeline, which will yield 16,929 rooms once they are completed, according to information from the TOPHOTELCONSTRUCTION database. That's a robust project pipeline by any metric, and there are for certain gems to be found within it.

Take for example the Mandrake, which at the time of this writing was preparing for a September debut. The Mandrake features 40 rooms and three suites that spread throughout a property with four floors, which places it firmly in the designation of a boutique experience. It should also be noted, however, that this is a stylish property, one that provides its guests with all the standard trappings of a high end luxury hotel stay. The Mandrake ranks as the first hospitality venture from Rami Fustok, a Londoner who was born in Beirut and who spent his early years within London's stylish street culture scene, with a particular attention paid to graffiti. An eye for art is omnipresent within the Mandrake, from the carefully placed antiquities to the selection of artworks from Fustok's travels. The interior of one of London's newest hotels is draped in purples, reds and blues with rich gold finishes, making it stand out from the pack.

There are likely to be some stylish additions soon joining the Mandrake in London's hotel scene, as one of the most common brands currently in the city's upcoming project pipeline is Hotel Indigo, which has three locations coming soon to London. Hotel Indigo is a chain of boutique hotels that is part of the InterContinental Hotels Group, which has long promoted it as "the industry's first branded boutique hotel experience."

Another branded hotel with three locations in the London project pipeline is hub by Premier Inn. This brand, which is a "new urban hotel where location matters and size doesn't" provides compact rooms in choice locales, sacrificing space in the accommodations so that it can book guests at a lower price point. It's a natural fit for crowded London, where space is regularly at a premium.

In other London project pipeline news, 2018 stands to be the most prolific year for the hospitality market there, with 30 projects slated to debut then, according to the TOPHOTELCONSTRUCTION database. There are at present 14 remaining to debut in 2017, with 23 projects slated for 2019, and 18 projects set to open up in 2020 and beyond.

The following projects in London should be on your radar:

Park Regis Shoreditch London

The 70,000 sqft project for Seven Capital will create a 125 bed boutique hotel on a stand alone island site and utilising in part the original facade of a late Victorian warehouse [MORE INFO...]

Westin London Queensbridge

This is a major development in the City of London facing the river Thames [MORE INFO...]

Arundel Great Court

The Hotel would be part of the development - it will be a last minute decision if there will be a hotel or not [MORE INFO...]

More information about London Hotel Projects can be found on TOPHOTELPROJECTS, the specialized service provider in the exchange of cutting-edge information of hotel construction in the international hospitality industry.

TOPHOTELMEDIA a division of TOPHOTELPROJECTS GmbH www.tophotel.news • Phone +54-11-5235-8064 • Jeersdorfer Weg 20 • 27356 Rotenburg • Germany Trade Register: HRB 205034 • VAT/UST ID No: DE 296402508 • Tax No: 40-202-05646 • Headquarter: Rotenburg/W., Germany • Managing Director: Rolf W. Schmidt