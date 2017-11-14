SAN JOSE, CA -- (Marketwired) -- 11/14/17 -- Oski Technology, Inc., the established and trusted leader in Formal verification methodology expertise, today announced that Barefoot Networks, Cavium, and Qualcomm will share their Formal Verification experiences at the next Decoding Formal Club Meeting.

Sponsored by Cadence Design Systems, it will be held at The Conference Center in San Jose, Calif., Thursday, December 7. The event will close out this year's speaking engagements and will follow the Oski Expert Talks given at Cadence's Jasper User Group and Formal Club conferences in San Jose, Calif.; Bracknell, U.K.; and Sophia-Antipolis, France.

The keynote address will be delivered by Dan Lenoski, vice president of Engineering and co-founder of Barefoot Networks. Lenoski will explore "The Challenges in High-Performance Networking Silicon Verification" where he will discuss Barefoot Networks' industry-changing P-4 programmable Ethernet switch and the adoption of best-of-breed Formal Verification techniques to reach verification sign-off.

Saurabh Shrivastava, senior manager Hardware Engineering at Cavium, will dive into "A Methodology for Formally Verifying Software Defined Networking Silicon" and explain how Formal Verification was implemented on the Cavium XPliant® Ethernet Switch CNX880xx product family.

The final presentation will be "A Case Study on Handling System-Level Deadlock Using Architectural Formal Verification" given by Mandar Munishwar, senior staff Formal Verification engineer from Qualcomm. His talk will show how architectural Formal Verification leverages the exhaustive nature of Formal to explore all corner cases while using highly abstract architectural models to overcome complexity barriers and enable deep analysis of design behavior.

The event begins with lunch at 11:30 a.m. and will be followed by a networking reception from 4 p.m. until 5 p.m. Attendance is complimentary and pre-registration is required. To register, go to: http://bit.ly/2hkxuvK

"Our customers continue to push us to expand the limits of what Formal Verification methodologies can offer," says Vigyan Singhal, president and chief executive officer of Oski Technology. "Sharing their Oski-guided experience helps to elevate the role of Formal Verification in design and verification among the community."

Contact Oski today and discover how we can help you overcome your most critical verification challenges: www.oskitechnology.com

