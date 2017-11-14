Addressing Bitcoin's volatility challenge - New Dollar Backed Digital Currency introduced

Coinfix launches a new digital asset named USC, to achieve 1 to 1 exchange rate with USD. The fintech company aims to also launch a Global Super Payment Center.

BEIJING, Nov. 14, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- Sources at the leading Blockchain company Coinfix Inc. disclosed thatthey have launched USC, an encrypted digital asset pegged to the U.S Dollar. With a fixed exchange rate of 1:1, it means that holders of USC will have the flexibility of a digital asset and the assurance of US dollar value.

Kevin Yu, the founder of Coinfix, argues that the appeal of USC lies in its stability, efficiencyand security.

USC includes a mechanism for stability by requiring Coinfix users to store corresponding USD in their Coinfix account. One unit of USC will be issued on Blockchain only after one unit is increased in its USD reserve.

In terms of security, the issuance process of USC will strictly be in accordance with the smart contract of Blockchain. It can be issued only after being reviewed by the third-party authority and meeting auditing standards.

USC's efficiency lies in its ability to deliver instantaneous transfers in 30 seconds with minimal transaction costs.

In addition, issue USC are implemented through Blockchain voting.

The leadership at Coinfix say that their core value is to leverage blockchain technology to "Enable financial assets to circulate freely and conveniently".

Mr. Yu says that the vision of Coinfix brand is to create a global super payment center that offers a convenient solution to the flow of more valuable assets (bitcoin, precious metals, crude oil, etc.) throughBlockchain technology.

Contact:

Kevin Yu

+86-15079817107

Yuxiaojian@coinfix.com

