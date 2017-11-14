Shareholders Foundation, Inc.: Lawsuit for Investors in Navient Corp. (NASDAQ: NAVI) Shares Announced by Shareholders Foundation

SAN DIEGO, CA / ACCESSWIRE / November 14, 2017 / The Shareholders Foundation, Inc. announces that a lawsuit was filed for investors who purchased NASDAQ: NAVI shares against Navient Corp. over alleged Securities Laws Violations.

The plaintiff alleges that the defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that Navient engaged in deceptive practices to facilitate the origination of subprime loans, that Navient committed unfair and deceptive acts by steering student borrowers into payment plans that postponed bills, allowing interest to accumulate, rather than helping them enroll in income-driven repayment plans, and that as a result, Navient's public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

