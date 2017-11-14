sprite-preloader
10,163 Euro
-0,22 %
WKN: A11132 ISIN: US63938C1080 Ticker-Symbol: 10D 
Aktie:
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
S&P 500
ACCESSWIRE·Mehr Nachrichten von ACCESSWIRE

Shareholders Foundation, Inc.: Lawsuit for Investors in Navient Corp. (NASDAQ: NAVI) Shares Announced by Shareholders Foundation

SAN DIEGO, CA / ACCESSWIRE / November 14, 2017 / The Shareholders Foundation, Inc. announces that a lawsuit was filed for investors who purchased NASDAQ: NAVI shares against Navient Corp. over alleged Securities Laws Violations.

Investors who purchased shares of Navient Corp. (NASDAQ: NAVI) have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation at mail@shareholdersfoundation.com or call +1(858) 779 - 1554.

The plaintiff alleges that the defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that Navient engaged in deceptive practices to facilitate the origination of subprime loans, that Navient committed unfair and deceptive acts by steering student borrowers into payment plans that postponed bills, allowing interest to accumulate, rather than helping them enroll in income-driven repayment plans, and that as a result, Navient's public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

Those who purchased Navient Corp. (NASDAQ: NAVI) shares should contact the Shareholders Foundation, Inc.

The Shareholders Foundation, Inc. is a professional portfolio legal monitoring and a settlement claim filing service, which does research related to shareholder issues and informs investors of securities class actions, settlements, judgments, and other legal related news to the stock/financial market. The Shareholders Foundation, Inc. is not a law firm. The information is provided as a public service. It is not intended as legal advice and should not be relied upon.

CONTACT:

Shareholders Foundation, Inc.
Michael Daniels
+1 (858) 779-1554
mail@shareholdersfoundation.com
3111 Camino Del Rio North
Suite 423
San Diego, CA 92108

SOURCE: Shareholders Foundation, Inc.


© 2017 ACCESSWIRE