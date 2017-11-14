Twin Vee PowerCats, Inc.: Twin Vee Partners with Guy Harvey to Create the Ultimate Green Fishing Machine

FT. PIERCE, FL / ACCESSWIRE / November 14, 2017 / Twin Vee PowerCats, Inc. (OTC PINK: TVPC) announced today that it is partnering with Guy Harvey Enterprises and Guy Harvey Magazine (www.guyharveymagazine.com) to create the Ultimate Green Fishing Machine for 2018 - 2019. Twin Vee is donating an OceanCat 260 SE to the venture, which will then be wrapped in Guy Harvey art and displayed at various events, fishing tournaments, and boat shows.

"Twin Vee is proud to be included in this endeavor to create the pinnacle of fishing boats on the water and we couldn't have asked for a better partner than Guy Harvey," says Joseph Visconti, president of Twin Vee PowerCats, Inc.



The Twin Vee OceanCat 260 SE to be featured as the Ultimate Green Fishing Machine for 2018 - 2019

Dr. Guy Harvey is a world-renowned marine artist, conservationist, scientist, and angler devoted to the protection of ocean environments, reef systems, and the creatures that inhabit the sea. His colorful, iconic ocean-inspired artwork found on Guy Harvey-branded apparel, art, and merchandise bring the undersea world to everyday life in order to inspire the world to be better stewards of ocean resources and help save the seas for future generations. "The importance that Dr. Harvey places on ocean conservation led his magazine to ask Twin Vee to participate in this epic project," said Visconti.

Twin Vee's dual-hull boat offers significant fuel efficiency, making it one of the "greenest" and best options in fishing boats on the market today. These power catamarans are more fuel-efficient than mono-hulls because they require less horsepower to reach cruising speed. The two narrow hulls generate about one-third as much wetted-surface, or drag, compared to mono-hulls, making the boat more efficient, and delivers better fuel economy than comparable mono-hulls. The Guy Harvey Magazine Ultimate Green Fishing Machine will provide the public with an opportunity to see the advantages of Twin Vee's twin hull up close.

Once completed, the Guy Harvey Magazine Ultimate Green Fishing Machine will be showcased at several events, including the Miami Boat Show in 2018 and 2019, the International Convention of Allied Sportfishing Trades in 2018, and the Fort Lauderdale International Boat Show in 2018. In addition, the boat will be on display at several fishing tournaments throughout the year. The Ultimate Green Fishing Machine also may be available for the public to see at various NASCAR events.

"Partnering with Guy Harvey and Guy Harvey Magazine offers Twin Vee the opportunity to reach a new audience familiar with Dr. Harvey's amazing artwork and conservation efforts. It is our hope that this new audience will take notice of the progress Twin Vee is making to ensure that our boats are more fuel-efficient and environmentally friendly than the competition," adds Visconti.

Following the boat's appearance at various boat shows and events, it will be available for sale with net proceeds donated to the Guy Harvey Ocean Foundation. Established by Dr. Harvey, the Guy Harvey Ocean Foundation (GHOF) conducts scientific research and hosts educational programs aimed at conserving the marine environment. The GHOF also funds affiliated researchers working to better understand the ocean ecosystem and educators helping to foster the next era of marine conservationists as well as provides scholarships to graduate students whose research focuses on the biology, ecology, habitat or management of fish in Florida's marine environment. The GHOF will help ensure that future generations can enjoy and benefit from a properly balanced ocean ecosystem.

"It is truly a great cause," said Visconti. "Twin Vee wants future generations to enjoy water recreation and boating as much as we do now - and the efforts that Dr. Harvey and his Foundation are making will help us reach that goal."

Twin Vee PowerCats, Inc. and Guy Harvey Magazine will provide more information on the Ultimate Green Fishing Machine in the coming weeks and months.

About Twin Vee PowerCats, Inc.

Headed by CEO Joseph Visconti, Value Rich, Inc. became Twin Vee PowerCats, Inc. on April 25, 2016. Previously, on February 1, 2015, Value Rich consummated a business purchase agreement to acquire 100% of the stock and ownership of Twin Vee Catamaran's Inc. Originally founded in 1994, the company designs, manufactures, and sells recreational and commercial twin-hull power boats under the Twin Vee brand name. Over the past 22 years, the company has concentrated on perfecting the high-speed twin-displacement hull design, also known as a "catamaran powerboat." For more information, go to www.twinvee.com or visit Twin Vee Powercats, Inc.'s Facebook page.

About Guy Harvey

Guy Harvey is a unique blend of artist, scientist, diver, angler, conservationist, and explorer, fiercely devoted to his family and his love of the sea. His childhood passion for the ocean and its living creatures not only inspired him to draw but also fueled a burning interest that prompted a formal education in marine science. Having graduated with honors in Marine Biology from Aberdeen University in Scotland in 1977, Guy returned home to Jamaica to resume his education, earning his Ph.D. from the University of the West Indies in 1984. Though he gave up a budding career as a marine biologist for that of a highly acclaimed artist, Guy has continued his relentless pursuit to unravel the mysteries of the sea, traveling the world to better understand the habits and habitats of the marine wildlife he paints. For more information, please visit www.guyharvey.com. Follow Guy on Facebook at www.facebook.com/DrGuyHarvey, on Twitter at www.twitter.com/DrGuyHarvey, connect on Instagram at www.instagram.com/drguyharvey, on Pinterest at www.pinterest.com/DrGuyHarvey, Snapchat @RealDrGuyHarvey, and tune in to see Guy's latest expeditions on YouTube at www.youtube.com/user/DrGuyHarvey.

About the Guy Harvey Ocean Foundation

The Guy Harvey Ocean Foundation (GHOF) conducts scientific research and hosts educational programs aimed at conserving the marine environment. The GHOF also funds affiliated researchers working to better understand our ocean ecosystem and educators helping to foster the next era of marine conservationists. The GHOF will help ensure that future generations can enjoy and benefit from a properly balanced ocean ecosystem.

