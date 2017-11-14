

Octopus AIM VCT 2 plc 14 November 2017 Update on Offer for Subscription



The Board of Octopus AIM VCT 2 plc announces that the Offer to raise up to £16 million in the 2017/18 and 2018/19 tax years, as set out in an Offer Document dated 16 June 2017, is now fully subscribed and closed with effect from 12.00 noon on 14 November 2017 in respect of new applications.



For further information please contact:



Nicola Board Company Secretary 020 7776 8663



