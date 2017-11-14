SAVO Introduces Dynamic Data Integration

Easy integration of Real-Time Data into Custom Sales Assets

CHICAGO, Nov. 14, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --SAVO Group, provider of the most complete sales enablement solution, today announced the launch of Dynamic Data to enable easy integration of real-time data into custom sales assets. The Dynamic Data capability allows rapid integration to external and internal data sources, automating the generation of customized documents with real-time data from sources such as Morningstar and Salesforce.

SAVO launched Dynamic Data early in 2017, allowing custom documents to be continuously updated with dynamic data. This removes the manual process of adding up-to-date data into documents. The new capability enables faster integration for more widespread use. Sellers, for example, can easily produce QBR presentations reflecting current Salesforce reports for internal meetings - or current market prices in financial pitch decks.

"Our commitment is to continuous improvement," said Jason Liu, CEO, SAVO Group, "with a goal of providing on-going innovation." SAVO has offered this service to customers for years, productized it at the start of 2017 and has now enhanced it to make access and use easier.

Data can be pulled in from any data source, including both internal and external, third party systems and is a fully customizable and easy to manage experience - while still leveraging SAVO's wizard driven approach to content creation and customization.

"We're focused on introducing or upgrading capabilities using a framework familiar and intuitive to our large install base of blue-chip customers," said Jeremy Schultz, EVP, Strategy, SAVO Group. "Customers have been using this capability for years and expanded integration allows for rapid expansion in a familiar context - especially for financial services pitchbooks and internal sales reports."

SAVO is the leader in the sales enablement market having pioneered the sales enablement category in 1999 and currently leading the consolidation of the space with its latest acquisition of KnowledgeTree. SAVO provides the most insightful, prescriptive and secure sales enablement platform for global use, delivering content to sellers within the context of their selling situation. With SAVO, companies achieve their revenue initiatives by aligning their sales, marketing and operations to work together with focus on the customer and greater results in the field. Learn about how more than one million sales and marketing professionals leverage SAVO today atwww.savogroup.com.

