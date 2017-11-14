Dow Jones received a payment from EQS/DGAP to publish this press release.

Press Release Krasnodar November 14, 2017 Magnit Announces the Results of the BOD Meeting Krasnodar, November 14, 2017: Magnit PJSC, one of Russia's leading retailers (the "Company", "Issuer"; MOEX and LSE: MGNT), is pleased to announce the results of the BOD meeting held on November 14, 2017. Please be informed that on November 14, 2017 the BOD meeting was held (minutes of the BOD meeting of PJSC "Magnit" are w/o No. of November 14, 2017). The meeting agenda: 1) Determination of the price of the related party transaction. 2) Approval of the conclusion of the related party transaction. 3) Determination of the position of the PJSC "Magnit" representative at the exercise of the voting right on the JSC "Tander" shares owned by PJSC "Magnit". The following BOD members were present: V. Gordeychuk, S. Galitskiy, K. Pombukhchan, A. Shkhachemukov. A. Aleksandrov, D. Chenikov and A. Pshenichniy provided their written opinions on the items of the agenda of the BOD meeting of PJSC "Magnit". The number of the BOD members participating in the meeting, including written opinions of A. Aleksandrov, D. Chenikov and A. Pshenichniy amounts to not less than half of the number of the BOD members determined by the Charter of the Company. Quorum to hold the BOD meeting with this agenda is present. Voting Results: Items 1-2: V. Gordeychuk - "for", A. Aleksandrov - "for", S. Galitskiy - "did not participate in voting", D. Chenikov - "for", K. Pombukhchan - "for", A. Pshenichniy - "for", A. Shkhachemukov - "for". The decisions were made. Item 3: V. Gordeychuk - "for", A. Aleksandrov - "for", S. Galitskiy - "for", D. Chenikov - "for", K. Pombukhchan - "for", A. Pshenichniy - "for", A. Shkhachemukov - "for". The decision was made. Content of the decisions and voting results: Item 1 on the agenda: According to articles 77 and 83 of the Federal law No. 208-FZ as of December 26, 1995 "On Joint Stock Companies", to decide that the amount of obligation of the Company, and, accordingly, the price (money value) of the Company's property, which can be directly or indirectly disposed by the Company as a result of conclusion of the related transactions which are: (1) the Company Support Deed (hereinafter - the "Company Support Deed"), the parties (beneficiaries) to which are (a) Merrill Lynch International, VTB Capital plc and/or their affiliates, and other entities which may be specified in the Block Trade Agreement (as defined below) acting as managers (hereinafter jointly - the "Managers"), (b) Company, (c) Lavreno Limited and (d) other entities covered by Indemnity under the Company Support Deed, related to the Block Trade Agreement between Lavreno Limited, Merrill Lynch International and VTB Capital plc (hereinafter - the "Block Trade Agreement"), and (2) other transactions, agreements and documents under the Company Support Deed and the "Block Trade Agreement" (jointly with the Company Support Deed and the Block Trade Agreement - the "Transaction"), shall be determined on the basis of the Company's obligations under the Company Support Deed, including the Company's obligations for payments in accordance with the articles 6 and 8 of the Company Support Deed. To determine that the amount of obligations of the Company, and, accordingly, the price (money value) of the Company's property, which can be directly or indirectly disposed by the Company under the Transaction shall not exceed 11,377,681,817 (eleven billion three hundred and seventy seven million six hundred and eighty one thousand eight hundred and seventeen rubles 00 kopecks) rubles which amounts to 9.99 (nine point nine nine) percent of the book value of the Company's assets determined by its accounting report prepared in accordance with RAS as of the last reporting date (September 30, 2017). Item 2 on the agenda: According to article 83 of the Federal Law No. 208-FZ as of December 26, 1995 "On Joint-Stock Companies", to agree to execute the following linked related party transactions (hereinafter jointly - the "Transaction") by the Company: (?) the Company Support Deed (hereinafter - the "Company Support Deed") related to the Block Trade Agreement between Lavreno Limited, Merrill Lynch International and VTB Capital plc (hereinafter - the "Block Trade Agreement") on the following material terms and conditions: Parties and beneficiaries: (a) Merrill Lynch International, VTB Capital plc and/or their affiliates or other entities, which may be specified in the Block Trade Agreement as managers (hereinafter jointly - the "Managers"), (b) the Company, (c) Lavreno Limited and (d) other entities covered by Indemnity under the Company Support Deed. Subject: in accordance with the Company Support Deed, the Company: 1) provides certain Representations and Warranties in favor of the Managers, including those related to the following main categories (1) the reliability

November 14, 2017 11:09 ET (16:09 GMT)