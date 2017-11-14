Elastic achieves 150 million product downloads



MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif. and AMSTERDAM, The Netherlands, 2017-11-14 17:30 CET (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Elastic, the company behind Elasticsearch, and the Elastic Stack, the most widely-used collection of open source products (with more than 150 million downloads since 2012) for solving mission-critical use cases like search, logging, security, metrics, and analytics, today announced general availability of its 6.0 release. Available both for Elastic's on-premise offerings and in Elastic Cloud, the 6.0 release includes new capabilities to help organizations manage, deploy, and operate the Elastic Stack, new Kibana accessibility features, and performance improvements for handling data to improve storage and reduce costs.



"I would like to thank our entire user community and customers for always pushing us to make our products better and contributing to our releases," said Shay Banon, Elastic Founder & CEO. "The 6.0 release takes our entire stack to another level with lots of new user experience features for visualizing data, managing the operations for their Elastic Stack deployments, upgrading between versions, and ingesting data from new data sources."



Elasticsearch



-- Simplified upgrade experience to migrate between major versions -- New operation-based data replication framework, for faster data recovery -- New way to store sparse fields efficiently, lowering storage costs -- Index time sorting for faster sorted query performance -- Distributed watch execution for better control and performance at scale (X-Pack) -- New security defaults for an tighter security-by-default stance (X-Pack)



Kibana



-- Full screen mode for dashboards; leave no pixel behind -- Accessibility improvements such as color contrast, support for screen readers, and keyboard navigation -- Kuery, a new query language that takes the Kibana search bar experience up a notch -- Single click export of Kibana search results to CSV files (Free in X-Pack Basic) -- Upgrade Assistant UI, to simplify your migration experience (Free in X-Pack Basic) -- Dashboard Only mode, for worry free dashboard sharing (X-Pack) -- New Alerting UI for easy creation and management of threshold-based alerts (X-Pack) -- Automatic email notifications on Elastic Stack monitoring alerts (X-Pack)



Beats



-- Auditbeat, a new Beat for ingesting complex from Linux Audit Framework -- Improved monitoring for Docker and Kubernetes deployments -- Metricbeat modules: RabbitMQ, Aerospike, Memcached, Dropwizard, vSphere -- Filebeat modules: Redis, ICINGA



Logstash



-- Migration tool to easily convert Ingest Node pipelines into Logstash configs -- Run and manage multiple Logstash pipelines -- Pipeline Viewer, a better way to view and monitor your Logstash pipelines (Free in X-Pack Basic) -- New Central Management UI to create and manage multiple Logstash pipelines in a single place (X-Pack)



Elastic Cloud Enterprise



-- Elastic Cloud Enterprise (ECE) 1.1: support for 6.0, offline installation, and new features for simplifying provisioning, management and monitoring



Learn More



-- 6.0 Release Blog -- 6.0 Virtual Launch Event



About Elastic Elastic builds software to make data usable in real time and at scale for search, logging, security, and analytics use cases. Founded in 2012, the company develops the open source Elastic Stack (Elasticsearch, Kibana, Beats, and Logstash), X-Pack (commercial features), and Elastic Cloud (a hosted offering). To date, there have been more than 150 million cumulative downloads. Backed by Benchmark Capital, Index Ventures, and NEA with more than $100 million in funding, Elastic has a distributed workforce with more than 600 employees in 30 countries. Learn more at elastic.co.



