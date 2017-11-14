

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - House Speaker Paul Ryan, R-Wis., has joined a growing chorus of Republican lawmakers that have called on Roy Moore to drop out of the Alabama Senate race.



In a news conference on Tuesday, Ryan indicated he believes the women that have accused Moore of sexual misconduct.



'He should step aside,' Ryan said. 'Number one, these allegations are credible. Number two, if he cares about the values that he claims to care about, then he should step aside.'



The comments from Ryan come after another woman claimed that Moore sexually assaulted her when she was 16 years old.



The latest allegation comes after a report from the Washington Post cited accounts from four women claiming Moore tried to initiate sexual relationships with them while they were in their teens and he was in his early 30s.



Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ken., said Monday he believes the women in the Post's story and thinks Moore should step aside.



The leader of Senate Republicans' campaign arm has also said he believes the allegations and suggested that Moore should be expelled if he wins the election.



'I believe the individuals speaking out against Roy Moore spoke with courage and truth, proving he is unfit to serve in the United States Senate and he should not run for office,' said National Republican Senatorial Committee Chairman Cory Gardner, R-Col.



He added, 'If he refuses to withdraw and wins, the Senate should vote to expel him, because he does not meet the ethical and moral requirements of the United States Senate.'



Moore has repeatedly and vehemently denied the allegations against him, which he has argued are politically motivated.



The former state Supreme Court justice is running against Democrat Doug Jones in the race to fill the seat previously held by Attorney General Jeff Sessions. The election is scheduled for December 12th.



